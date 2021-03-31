 
checkAd

Emburse and Mastercard Partner to Help Financial Institutions Deliver Robust Corporate Expense Management Capabilities

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.03.2021, 15:00  |  23   |   |   

Emburse, a global leader in expense management and accounts payable automation solutions, is collaborating with Mastercard to provide card-issuing financial institutions (FIs) with deep expense management capabilities. Mastercard-issuing FIs can now offer a custom-branded version of Emburse and deliver an integrated solution that empowers corporate clients to easily capture, verify and reconcile card spend.

Corporate card users can capture receipt images directly within Emburse’s mobile app, match them with the appropriate transaction data and easily create and submit detailed, line-item expenses without the need to manually enter transaction data. These data-rich expense reports can then be routed for automatic processing, eliminating the need for time-consuming and labor-intensive manual reconciliation. The solution also enables customers to use Emburse’s sophisticated AI-based audit and analytics capabilities to improve the user experience, manage spend and reduce fraud.

“We’re very excited to partner with Mastercard to help simplify and streamline the user experience for its corporate cardholders across the globe,” said Eric Friedrichsen, CEO at Emburse. “The potential benefits that Emburse and Mastercard can bring to banks, their clients and cardholders are immense. We look forward to launching with our first financial institution later this year, and continuing to humanize work for FIs and their corporate customers by providing them with powerful, user-friendly, mobile-centric expense solutions.”

The integrated solution enables FIs to deliver sophisticated, unified spend-management capabilities to their corporate clients — a compelling advantage against new market entrants in the spend management space. This enables FIs to win new clients, retain existing customers and drive incremental card spend due to a faster submission and reconciliation process. Emburse also makes it easier for FIs to put controlled virtual card management in the hands of every employee at their corporate clients.

“In today’s digital economy, companies are looking for innovative technology solutions to reduce complexity and improve operations. That’s why Mastercard is modernizing the business payments ecosystem to deliver greater simplicity, automation and efficiencies,” said Ron Shultz, executive vice president, New Payment Flows, North America at Mastercard. “Through our partnership with Emburse, we’re helping financial institutions deliver a sophisticated digital solution to help companies of all sizes modernize their expense management processes and maximize efficiencies.”

About Emburse

Emburse humanizes work by empowering business travelers, finance professionals and CFOs to eliminate manual, time-consuming tasks so they can focus on what matters most. Emburse offers a growing portfolio of award-winning expense and AP automation solutions, including Emburse Abacus, Emburse Captio, Emburse Cards, Emburse Certify, Emburse Chrome River, Emburse Nexonia, Emburse SpringAhead and Emburse Tallie.

Its innovative offerings are tailored to meet the unique needs of specific industries, company sizes and geographies, and are trusted by more than 9 million users in more than 120 countries. Over 16,000 customers, from start-ups to global enterprises, including Boot Barn, Grant Thornton, Telefónica, Lufthansa Systems and Toyota, rely on Emburse to eliminate manual processes, make faster, smarter decisions and help make users’ lives — and their businesses — better. Emburse is recognized as a leader in expense management and accounts payable automation by analyst firm IDC, and has received multiple awards for its high levels of customer satisfaction.

For more information on Emburse, visit emburse.com, call 877-EMBURSE or follow the organization’s social channels at @emburse.

About Mastercard (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

Mastercard Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Emburse and Mastercard Partner to Help Financial Institutions Deliver Robust Corporate Expense Management Capabilities Emburse, a global leader in expense management and accounts payable automation solutions, is collaborating with Mastercard to provide card-issuing financial institutions (FIs) with deep expense management capabilities. Mastercard-issuing FIs can now …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dicerna’s GalXC-Plus RNAi Technology Delivers Target Knockdown Across CNS and to Specific CNS ...
Hearthstone Embarks on its Biggest Journey Yet With Forged in the Barrens, Live Today
SOL Global Provides Audited Financials for Year Ended November 2020
Illumina Committed to Pursuing GRAIL Acquisition to Accelerate Access to Breakthrough Multi-Cancer ...
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
Intel 2020 Supplier Continuous Quality Improvement Awards
AVANGRID Reaches Settlement With Key Stakeholders in Texas for PNM Resources Merger
voxeljet AG Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2020
Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of ...
ChargePoint and NATSO Progress Toward 2030 Fast Charging Commitment Across the United States
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Hate Mayo? Kraft Mayo Will Help You Conquer Your Fear With New ‘Overcoming Mayophobia’ Kit
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.03.21
Pandemic Drives Increased Velocity of Innovation, Brings New Challenges and Consumer Demands for Customization
29.03.21
LYNX: Bargeld-Nachfrage kollabiert
24.03.21
Den Zyklus von Bankaktien verstehen
19.03.21
'WSJ': US-Justizministerium ermittelt gegen Bezahlkarten-Riese Visa
18.03.21
Kissigs Aktien Report: Value oder Growth? Nutze den goldenen Mittelweg mit Walt Disney und Mastercard
17.03.21
Mastercard Working with Liberty Tax to Provide Access to Economic Impact Payments and Tax Return Funds
15.03.21
Value oder Growth? Nutze den goldenen Mittelweg mit Disney und Mastercard...
14.03.21
Ende der Schonfrist: Strengere Regeln fürs Bezahlen per Kreditkarte
12.03.21
Mastercard Kicks Off Strivers Initiative Multi-City Educational Road Show and Fearless Fund Grant Effort, Reinforcing Commitment to Black Women-Owned Businesses Across the U.S.
11.03.21
Apple, PayPal & MasterCard: Zahlungsdienstleister gefragter denn je

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13.01.21
3
Kredit-Riese in Bedrängnis: 28 Prozent weniger Einnahmen durch Corona-Krise: Gelingt Mastercard der
28.10.20
104
MasterCard - Dieses Kurslevel ist wichtig