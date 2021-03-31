Brunswick Corporation Publishes 2020 Sustainability Report Highlighting New Safety Records and Commitment to ESG

METTAWA, Ill., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) today published its 2020 Sustainability Report , Our Stake in Tomorrow’s Tide, highlighting the Company’s progress toward its sustainability goals, including a continued commitment to advance its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategies. The report also reflects Brunswick’s dedication to sustainable manufacturing and contributing to the communities in which it operates.

“Brunswick understands the impact our businesses and products have on the environment and our opportunities to lead the way in sustainable, responsible business practices,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO. “We are committed to continually broadening, advancing, and delivering on our sustainability mission and to improving the communities in which we live and work, and in which our products operate. Our 2020 report highlights some of those collective efforts, including how we prioritized the health and safety of our employees in the face of immense challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.”