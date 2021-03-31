 
ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB ADMQ) Announces Its Plan to Continue Shareholder Rewards Program for Next Quarter

FORT WORTH, TX, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) is pleased to announce that it will continue its shareholder rewards program for the next quarter. ADMQ shareholders will get the exclusive benefit of 25% off any product they order from the Company. The qualification is to be a shareholder of record on 3/31/2021 and own at least 5,000 shares.

ADM Endeavors CEO, Marc Johnson, said that he is grateful for all the support from the ADMQ shareholders and wanted to invite them to share in the Company’s success. Reach out to your school PTA, your church, your clubs, your teams. Think about the savings available if you need custom products for your next reunion or family vacation or company picnic. Our slogan is “Anything With A Logo,” and we give our shareholders almost an unlimited selection of products that we can help them save money on. 

If you qualify and want to take advantage of the shareholder rewards program, please email the Company at info@admendeavors.com

About ADMQ:

Since 2010, our wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has been consistently profitable, with sales topping $5.1 million in 2020. The Company sells “Anything With A Logo” on its website, JustRightProducts.com, developing products ranging from unique business cards to coffee cups, T-shirts to boots, with tens of thousands of other unique products from which to select. The Company operates a diverse vertical integrated business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, consisting of a retail sales division, screen print production, embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms.

Forward Looking Statement:

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements," as defined in the United States PSLRA of 1995, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and the actual results and future events could differ materially from management's current expectations. The economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors identified in the Company's previous filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact: ADM Endeavors, Inc. | www.admendeavors.com

Paul Knopick

pknopick@eandecommunications.com

940.262.3584

Attachment


