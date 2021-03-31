Düsseldorf, 2021-03-31T18:15+02:00 (MESZ) Henkel expects, based on preliminary figures, organic sales growth in the first quarter 2021 significantly above current market expectations

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Development of Sales Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Henkel expects, based on preliminary figures, organic sales growth in the first quarter 2021 significantly above current market expectations 31-March-2021 / 18:46 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Based on preliminary figures, in a continued challenging economic environment Henkel expects organic sales growth (excluding the impact of currency effects and acquisitions/divestments) in the first three months of fiscal 2021 of in total around 7 percent, which is significantly above the current market expectation of around 3.5 percent (source: Visible Alpha).

Against the background of the recovery in industrial demand in the first quarter and based on preliminary figures, the Adhesive Technologies business unit is expected to achieve an organic sales growth of around 12.5 percent. Henkel expects the Beauty Care business unit to record a positive organic sales growth of around 1.0 percent, in particular affected by pandemic-related market headwinds. Despite core mature markets of Laundry & Home Care starting to slow down, preliminary figures for this business unit indicate strong organic sales growth of around 3.5 percent in the first quarter.

Henkel will provide further details and background in the quarterly statement for the first quarter of 2021 on May 6, 2021.

