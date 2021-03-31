Stockholders Approve SMTC Corporation’s Definitive Merger Agreement and Investment by H.I.G. Capital

TORONTO, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMTC Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTX ) (“SMTC” or the “Company”), a global electronics manufacturing services provider and past winner of Frost & Sullivan’s Best Practices Award for Customer Value Leadership in the Electronics Manufacturing Services Industry, today announced that its stockholders at its special meeting held earlier today voted to adopt the previously announced definitive merger agreement, pursuant to which an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, LLC (“H.I.G.”) would complete its investment in SMTC. The proposed merger is expected to close the week of April 5, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions set forth in the merger agreement, which was filed as an exhibit to, and discussed in detail in, the definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) by the Company on February 18, 2021, as supplemented by the supplemental disclosures filed with the SEC by the Company on February 25, 2021.



