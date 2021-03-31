 
Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend

31.03.2021, 22:30  |  20   |   |   

KALISPELL, Mont., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: GBCI) Board of Directors, at a meeting held on March 31, 2021, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share, an increase of $0.01 per share. The Company has declared 144 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 47 times. The dividend is payable on April 22, 2021, to owners of record on April 13, 2021.

About Glacier Bancorp, Inc.:

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for Glacier Bank and its bank divisions: Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank of Wyoming (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank (Bozeman, MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (Missoula, MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Glacier Bank (Kalispell, MT), Heritage Bank of Nevada (Reno, NV), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d’Alene, ID), North Cascades Bank (Chelan, WA), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank of Helena (Helena, MT), and Western Security Bank (Billings, MT).

Visit Glacier’s website at http://www.glacierbancorp.com

Contact: Randall M. Chesler, CEO
(406) 751-4722
Ron J. Copher, CFO
(406) 751-7706


