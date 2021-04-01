Idorsia issues Notice of the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

The meeting will be held in accordance with the requirements of the COVID 19 Ordinance 2, issued by the Swiss Federal Council. As a result, attendance in person will not be possible and voting will take place by independent proxy only.

Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today issued the formal Notice to the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Shareholders on behalf of the Board of Directors. The meeting to approve the Business Report of the year ending December 31, 2020 will be held on Wednesday May 12, 2021.

Mathieu Simon, Chairman of the Board of Directors commented:

“Once again, we must prioritize the health of our shareholders and the Idorsia team, so we are unable to host our shareholders at an in-person meeting. I trust that our engaged shareholder base will make their voice heard none-the-less through the proxy vote. Among the usual governance topics, we continue to ensure the Board benefits from fresh perspectives by proposing Srishti Gupta and Peter Kellogg, two excellent new candidates to the Board. At the same time Viviane Monges and Michel de Rosen have decided not to stand for re-election this year. We thank both Viviane and Michel for their contribution to the Board during these critical years of Idorsia’s foundation.”

Notes to Shareholders

The Notice, which includes the biographies of proposed Board candidates, will be published in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce (Schweizerisches Handelsamtsblatt) in the coming days and distributed to Shareholders by post on April 16, 2021. It is also available, together with the Company’s Annual Report and Compensation Report, on www.idorsia.com/agm .

Shares only qualify for voting through the independent proxy if registered in the company's shareholder register by May 3, 2021 at the latest. Registered shareholders will receive a form to appoint the Independent Proxy. Forms must be received by May 7, 2021, please allow appropriate time for delivery given the strain on public resources.





Notes to the editor

Letter from the Chairman

Dear Shareholder,

Once again, the details of this year’s Annual General Meeting of Idorsia’s shareholders comes to you amid the continued COVID-19 pandemic. In this context we will be holding the event in accordance with the requirements of the COVID‑19 Ordinance 2, issued by the Swiss Federal Council. This means that attendance in person is not possible and voting will take place by independent proxy. Again, we must prioritize the health of our shareholders and the Idorsia team.