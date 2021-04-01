 
checkAd

Idorsia issues Notice of the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.04.2021, 07:00  |  47   |   |   

Allschwil, Switzerland – April 1, 2021

Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today issued the formal Notice to the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Shareholders on behalf of the Board of Directors. The meeting to approve the Business Report of the year ending December 31, 2020 will be held on Wednesday May 12, 2021.

The meeting will be held in accordance with the requirements of the COVID 19 Ordinance 2, issued by the Swiss Federal Council. As a result, attendance in person will not be possible and voting will take place by independent proxy only.

Mathieu Simon, Chairman of the Board of Directors commented:
“Once again, we must prioritize the health of our shareholders and the Idorsia team, so we are unable to host our shareholders at an in-person meeting. I trust that our engaged shareholder base will make their voice heard none-the-less through the proxy vote. Among the usual governance topics, we continue to ensure the Board benefits from fresh perspectives by proposing Srishti Gupta and Peter Kellogg, two excellent new candidates to the Board. At the same time Viviane Monges and Michel de Rosen have decided not to stand for re-election this year. We thank both Viviane and Michel for their contribution to the Board during these critical years of Idorsia’s foundation.”

Notes to Shareholders
The Notice, which includes the biographies of proposed Board candidates, will be published in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce (Schweizerisches Handelsamtsblatt) in the coming days and distributed to Shareholders by post on April 16, 2021. It is also available, together with the Company’s Annual Report and Compensation Report, on www.idorsia.com/agm.

Shares only qualify for voting through the independent proxy if registered in the company's shareholder register by May 3, 2021 at the latest. Registered shareholders will receive a form to appoint the Independent Proxy. Forms must be received by May 7, 2021, please allow appropriate time for delivery given the strain on public resources.


Notes to the editor

Letter from the Chairman

Dear Shareholder,

Once again, the details of this year’s Annual General Meeting of Idorsia’s shareholders comes to you amid the continued COVID-19 pandemic. In this context we will be holding the event in accordance with the requirements of the COVID‑19 Ordinance 2, issued by the Swiss Federal Council. This means that attendance in person is not possible and voting will take place by independent proxy. Again, we must prioritize the health of our shareholders and the Idorsia team.

Seite 1 von 4
Idorsia Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Idorsia issues Notice of the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Allschwil, Switzerland – April 1, 2021 Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today issued the formal Notice to the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Shareholders on behalf of the Board of Directors. The meeting to approve the Business Report of the year …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Wellteq Appoints Chief Medical Officer
EHang to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on Friday, April 16, ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions and Marathon Digital Holdings enter into Definitive Software and ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Financial Results For the Year Ended December 31, 2020
Top women in tech highlight leadership and inclusion during Millicom’s virtual Women’s History ...
Riot Blockchain Announces Financial Highlights for the Fourth-Quarter & Full-Year Ended 2020 and ...
Allarity Therapeutics Publishes its Annual Report for 2020
MediPharm Labs Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:00 Uhr
Idorsia veröffentlicht Ankündigung der ordentlichen Generalversammlung 2021
26.03.21
The European Medicines Agency’s CHMP issues a positive opinion recommending marketing authorisation for Ponvory (ponesimod) to treat adults with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis
26.03.21
The European Medicines Agency’s CHMP issues a positive opinion recommending marketing authorisation for Ponvory (ponesimod) to treat adults with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis
19.03.21
US FDA approves Ponvory (ponesimod) to treat adults with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis
19.03.21
US FDA approves Ponvory (ponesimod) to treat adults with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis
10.03.21
FDA accepts the new drug application for review of Idorsia’s daridorexant for the treatment of adult patients with insomnia
10.03.21
FDA accepts the new drug application for review of Idorsia’s daridorexant for the treatment of adult patients with insomnia
03.03.21
Idorsia submits European marketing authorisation application for daridorexant for the treatment of adult patients with insomnia
03.03.21
Idorsia submits European marketing authorisation application for daridorexant for the treatment of adult patients with insomnia

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.02.21
83
Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -- geben Sie Ihre Meinung im Forum ab!