Incap Corporation Stock Exchange Release 1 April 2021 at 8.30 a.m. (EEST)

Annual Financial Report

Incap Group’s Annual Report for 2020 has today been published in Finnish and in English in pdf format. The Annual Report includes the Report of the Board of Directors, Consolidated financial statements and Parent company financial statements as well as the Auditor’s Report for the financial period 1 January-31 December 2020.

Incap has also published a separate Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report.