 
checkAd

Ormat Commences Commercial Operation of the 10 MW/ 40 MWh Vallecito Battery Energy Storage Facility in California

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.04.2021, 12:30  |  46   |   |   

RENO, Nev., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ormat Technologies, Inc.1 (NYSE: ORA) today announced the commercial operation of the 10 MW/40 MWh Vallecito Battery Energy Storage System (Vallecito BESS). The Vallecito BESS provides local resource adequacy to Southern California Edison (SCE) under a 20-year energy storage resource adequacy agreement. In addition, the facility will provide ancillary services and energy optimization through participation in merchant markets run by the California Independent System Operator (CAISO).

The Vallecito BESS is Ormat’s second operating BESS facility in California with one more project under construction and multiple other projects in various stages of development.

“The Vallecito BESS facility will provide resiliency to the Goleta area and it will also help enhance the overall reliability of the grid as California transitions to 100% emissions-free renewable energy,” said William Walsh, SCE vice president of Energy Procurement & Management.

“We brought together best-in-class products, services and engineering talent to deliver a battery energy storage system that provides much needed local capacity, ancillary services and energy optimization to the region's power grid,” commented Doron Blachar, Ormat’s Chief Executive Officer. “Vallecito represents our seventh operating BESS facility in the US and underscores our strategy to develop, own and operate energy storage facilities in several key US markets, including California, New Jersey (part of the PJM Interconnect), Texas and Vermont (part of the ISO New England). Ormat is committed to be an active participant in California’s effort to achieve its goal of 100% carbon-free electricity by 2045 through massive deployment of renewable energy and energy storage resources. We are pleased to expand our decades-long relationship with SCE with this latest resource, and look forward to continuing to leverage our proven development and operations capabilities to provide load serving entities and grid operators with the expertise to enhance grid performance, stability and responsiveness – while delivering capacity where it is needed the most.”

ABOUT ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES

With over five decades of experience, Ormat Technologies, Inc. is a leading geothermal company and the only vertically integrated company engaged in geothermal and recovered energy generation (“REG”), with robust plan to accelerate long-term growth in the energy segment market to establish leading position in the U.S. energy storage market. The Company owns, operates, designs, manufactures and sells geothermal and REG power plants primarily based on the Ormat Energy Converter – a power generation unit that converts low-, medium- and high-temperature heat into electricity. The Company has engineered, manufactured and constructed power plants, which it currently owns or has installed to utilities and developers worldwide, totaling approximately 3,200 MW of gross capacity. Ormat leveraged its core capabilities in the geothermal and REG industries and its global presence to expand the Company activity into the energy storage services, solar Photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage plus Solar PV. Ormat’s current 932 MW of geothermal and Solar generating portfolio is spread globally in the U.S., Kenya, Guatemala, Indonesia, Honduras, and Guadeloupe and its 83 MW energy storage portfolio is located in the U.S.

Seite 1 von 2
Ormat Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ormat Commences Commercial Operation of the 10 MW/ 40 MWh Vallecito Battery Energy Storage Facility in California RENO, Nev., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ormat Technologies, Inc.1 (NYSE: ORA) today announced the commercial operation of the 10 MW/40 MWh Vallecito Battery Energy Storage System (Vallecito BESS). The Vallecito BESS provides local resource …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Wellteq Appoints Chief Medical Officer
Riot Blockchain Announces Financial Highlights for the Fourth-Quarter & Full-Year Ended 2020 and ...
EHang to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on Friday, April 16, ...
Robert Ziegler Joins the Solutions 30 Management Board as Chief Transformation Officer
Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Financial Results For the Year Ended December 31, 2020
Statement
DMG Blockchain Solutions and Marathon Digital Holdings enter into Definitive Software and ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.03.21
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Ormat Technologies, Inc. - ORA
04.03.21
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Its Investigation of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) on Behalf of Investors
03.03.21
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) on Behalf of Investors
03.03.21
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) on Behalf of Investors
03.03.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) on Behalf of Investors

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
02.03.21
10
Ormat Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Financial Results
11.01.21
66
erdwärme - geothermie: marktführer ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES
22.12.20
48
Marktführer ORMAT- Geothermie: Überall, ständig und unbegrenzt verfügbar