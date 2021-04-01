Bragg Signs Content Deal with Dazzletag

Unique content from ORYX’s RGS providers including GAMOMAT, Kalamba Games, Givme Games, Golden Hero, CandleBets and Peter & Sons, will be made available on Dazzletag’s online casinos. ORYX’s diverse RGS portfolio offers operators a great mix of classic and innovative titles with a wide player appeal.

TORONTO, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragg Gaming Group ( TSX:BRAG , OTC: BRGGF ) (" Bragg " or the "Company") is pleased to announce that wholly-owned subsidiary ORYX Gaming will take its exclusive RGS content live across Dazzletag’s numerous brands.

ORYX’s RGS content will initially be rolled out with Dazzletag’s MGA licensed brands, such as FruitKings, Play Sunny and My Jackpot Casino, and will later go live in the UK market. The content will be made available via Microgaming’s award-winning content aggregation platform, which provides access to hundreds of the industry’s leading online casino brands in key markets.

“We’re excited to take our content live with Dazzletag’s popular brands across a number of markets,” said Matevž Mazij, Managing Director of ORYX Gaming. “Our content fits nicely into Dazzletag’s existing offering and with an innovative approach and a player focus similar to our own, this partnership is certain to be a success.”

“ORYX’s RGS offering provides unique and varied content, with classic titles as well as games with innovative mechanics and features that we know will resonate well with our players,” said Jordana Rosamund, Casino Manager at Dazzletag. “We’re always on the lookout for games that offer our players fun and excitement and this collection of titles from premium studios ticks all the boxes.”

Founded in 2010, Dazzletag now operates several casino and bingo sites through its own proprietary iGaming platform software, with a goal of capturing communities and captivating players with innovative games that are backed by high-quality execution.

“We are delighted to support ORYX and Dazzletag in this exclusive supply deal,” added Graeme Powrie, Director of Aggregation at Microgaming. “Our talented content partners enjoy access to the unrivalled reach and service of the Microgaming platform, which is home to more than 200 leading operators. This is a great deal for both parties, and it highlights our focus on creating unique opportunities for our partners and customers.”