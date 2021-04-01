 
Laurentian Bank Announces Head of Personal Banking and President of Quebec Market

MONTREAL, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laurentian Bank today announced two key executive appointments that will support the new strategic direction of the Bank, with a focus on cultivating a “customer-first” culture, driving an agile and innovative mindset and engaging and empowering its employees to work as “One Team”.

Karine Abgrall-Teslyk is joining the Bank as Executive Vice President and Head of Personal Banking. This follows the Bank’s announcement last year to split Commercial and Personal Banking into two distinct operating units to better position each for success. In this new role, Abgrall-Teslyk will lead Laurentian’s “One Team” approach to personal banking, which includes the Quebec branch network, Digital Banking and B2B Bank.

Abgrall-Teslyk has 25 years of financial services experience, beginning as a student teller at Laurentian in Montreal. Her experience includes retail distribution, transformation strategy, sales effectiveness, commercial banking and wealth management.

Prior to joining Laurentian Bank, Abgrall-Teslyk served as a Regional Vice President at Scotiabank, leading one of its largest workforces to gain among the highest regional market share growth in 2020. She also grew Scotia iTRADE’s digital business by implementing a customer focused culture and agile mindset, and previously served as District Vice President for the Quebec & Eastern Ontario Region. Abgrall-Teslyk spent the majority of her career in Quebec at RBC in progressively more senior roles, and designed and implemented significant transformational programs at both financial institutions. She holds a Bachelor of Commerce and MBA from HEC Montreal.

“We are extremely fortunate to be drawing tremendous talent in the executive ranks and across the entire team at Laurentian. Karine’s breadth of experience and impressive track record will help drive our customer-first strategy by focusing on customer-centricity, simplifying end-to-end processes, and truly owning the customer experience,” said Rania Llewellyn, President & CEO.

In recognition of the Bank’s deep historical roots in Quebec and its importance to the Bank’s future, Éric Provost has been appointed to the newly created role of President, Quebec Market. Provost will serve as the CEO’s key lieutenant in the Quebec market and will advise the CEO on ways to further grow the Bank’s presence and market share in Quebec. In addition to this new role, Provost will maintain his current responsibilities as Executive Vice President and Head of Commercial Banking.

“Éric is uniquely qualified to take on the new role of President, Quebec Market. He has a deep understanding of the history and roots of the Bank. He is a proven leader and I have faith that he will continue to skillfully manage our commercial banking business, which has a unique value proposition and strong growth prospects in Quebec, across Canada and in the U.S.,” said Llewellyn.

Abgrall-Teslyk’s appointment is effective April 12, 2021 and Provost’s additional responsibilities are effective April 1, 2021.

About Laurentian Bank Financial Group

Founded in 1846, Laurentian Bank Financial Group is a diversified financial services provider whose mission is to help its customers improve their financial health. The Laurentian Bank of Canada and its entities are collectively referred to as Laurentian Bank Financial Group (the “Group” or the “Bank”).

With more than 2,900 employees guided by the values of proximity, simplicity and honesty, the Group provides a broad range of advice-based solutions and services to its personal, business and institutional customers. With pan-Canadian activities and a presence in the U.S., the Group is an important player in numerous market segments.

The Group has $45.2 billion in balance sheet assets and $29.2 billion in assets under administration. 

Disclaimer

