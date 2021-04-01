Altus Group Completes Acquisition of Finance Active

TORONTO and PARIS, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (ʺAltus Groupʺ or “the Company”) (TSX: AIF), a global provider of commercial real estate (“CRE”) software, data solutions and services, announced that it has completed the transaction to acquire Finance Active SAS (“Finance Active”), a leading provider of debt management SaaS solutions for treasury and investment management. The Company previously announced on March 9, 2021 that it had entered into an agreement to purchase Finance Active.

Accelerating its expansion and speed-to-market in the debt asset class, an attractive adjacency with a sizeable and growing total addressable market for its Altus Analytics business

Enhancing its global CRE asset and investment management capabilities with a market leading debt management SaaS solution, providing for broadened reach across customer segments, use cases and workflows

Growing the Company’s geographic footprint in Europe, a strategic market for Altus Group, with a high-performing and culturally aligned team of approximately 160 professionals and over 3,000 software customers

Enhancing Altus Analytics’ recurring revenue base and growth profile while providing attractive cross-sell synergies

“The acquisition of Finance Active is a critical step to accelerate our growth in the debt asset class, a high-value adjacency that fits very well with our strategic roadmap and addresses client demand,” said Mike Gordon, CEO of Altus Group. “Expanding our offerings into debt management will enable our customers to have a 360-degree view of their investments, helping them maximize value and better manage risk performance. We look forward to combining our talented teams and complementary solutions to better serve our clients.”

“As the founders of Finance Active, Jacques Descourtieux and I are incredibly proud of what our team has built and accomplished over the past two decades in establishing a market leading treasury and investment management solution,” said Patrice Chatard, co-founder and co-CEO of Finance Active. “Joining Altus Group represents an exciting new chapter for Finance Active, positioning us for continued growth and innovation by enhancing the value we can provide for our esteemed clients and our team, and fueling our expansion into new markets.”