DISCLOSURE OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS   AS OF 31 MARCH 2021

French public limited company (société anonyme)
with a share capital of €1,478,800,602.50
Registered office : 1, cours Ferdinand de Lesseps
92500 Rueil-Malmaison – France
552 037 806 RCS Nanterre
www.vinci.com

DISCLOSURE
OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL
AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS  
AS OF 31 MARCH 2021

Total number of shares 591,520,241
Theoretical number of voting rights
(including treasury stock) 		591,520,241
Number of voting rights (excluding treasury stock) 565,062,746

This disclosure is on VINCI web site www.vinci.com
 (section investors/financial information/regulatory information/7. monthly information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares that make up the company’s capital).

