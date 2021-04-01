 
DGAP-Adhoc DF Deutsche Forfait AG: Preliminary Group result after taxes of DF Deutsche Forfait AG 2020 stronger than expected

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
DF Deutsche Forfait AG: Preliminary Group result after taxes of DF Deutsche Forfait AG 2020 stronger than expected

01-Apr-2021 / 19:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Preliminary Group result after taxes of DF Deutsche Forfait AG 2020 stronger than expected

Grünwald, 1 April 2021 - DF Deutsche Forfait AG (ISIN of the share: DE000A2AA204) announces that the consolidated net income after taxes for 2020 determined in accordance with IFRS is expected to more than double compared to the previous year due to a one-time effect resulting from the capitalisation of deferred taxes.

The publication of the annual report 2020 is planned for the end of April 2021.

The Managment Board

Contact
DF Deutsche Forfait AG
Nördliche Münchner Straße 9c
82031 Grünwald
T +49 89 21551900-0
F +49 89 21551900-9
http://www.dfag.de

Investor Relations / Press
Stefanie Eberding
T +49 221 9737661
E investor.relations@dfag.de

Language: English
Company: DF Deutsche Forfait AG
Nördliche Münchner Straße 9c
82031 Grünwald
Germany
Phone: +49 89 21551900-0
Fax: +49 89 21551900-9
E-mail: dfag@dfag.de
Internet: www.dfag.de
ISIN: DE000A2AA204, DE000A1R1CC4,
WKN: A2AA20, A1R1CC
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1180696

 
