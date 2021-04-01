SeaChange International Closes $19.1 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock Price Above-The-Market

WALTHAM, Mass., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaChange International, Inc. ("SeaChange" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SEAC), a leading provider of video delivery platforms, today announced the closing of an underwritten public offering of 10,323,484 shares of common stock of the Company for total gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $19.1 million. The offering was priced at $1.85 per share, which was above the five-day average closing price of $1.26. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriter an option to purchase an additional 15 percent of the common stock offered in the public offering solely to cover over-allotments, if any, exercisable for 45 days after the closing of this offering, which if exercised, would bring total gross proceeds to approximately $22.0 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, working capital, potential acquisitions, and other business opportunities.



“The proceeds from the offering will allow us to accelerate several key initiatives within our strategic roadmap, which is designed to drive scale, capture market share, and create even greater value for both our customers and shareholders,” said Executive Chairman Robert Pons. “With more than $20 million of cash on our balance sheet, we now have the resources to better capitalize on the significant growth in and demand for over-the-top (OTT) streaming services globally.”