Alstom extends its expertise in braking systems

with the acquisition of Flertex



April 2, 2021 – Alstom is continuing to implement its Alstom in Motion strategic plan with the acquisition of Flertex, a group specialised in the design and manufacture of brake linings (pads and shoes) for braking systems, particularly for the rail industry but also for other industrial applications.

This acquisition expands and strengthens Alstom's expertise in braking systems, a key element in the overall technical performance of trains. It comes only a few months after that of IBRE, a company specialised in the development, manufacture, and supply of cast-iron or steel brake discs. This acquisition also represents a promising development opportunity for Flertex and its employees.