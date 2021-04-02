 
checkAd

Jiayin Group Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Results on Friday, April 9, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.04.2021, 13:00  |  31   |   |   

SHANGHAI, China, April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jiayin Group Inc. (“Jiayin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JFIN), a leading fintech platform in China, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 before the U.S. markets open on Friday, April 9, 2021.

The company will conduct a conference call on Friday, April 9, 2021 at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

       
       
  What:   Jiayin Group Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call
       
  When:   8:00 am U.S. Eastern time on Friday, April 9th, 2021
       
  Webcast:   http://ir.jiayin-fintech.com/
       
       










Please register in advance to join the conference using the link provided below and dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. Conference access information will be provided upon registration.

Participant Online Registration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8618727

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until April 17, 2021. To access the replay, please reference the conference ID 8618727.

  Phone Number Toll-Free Number
United States +1 (646) 254-3697 +1 (855) 452-5696
Hong Kong +852 30512780 +852 800963117
Mainland China   +86 4006322162
+86 8008700205

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the company’s investors relations website at http://ir.jiayin-fintech.com/.

About Jiayin Group Inc.

Jiayin Group Inc. is a leading fintech platform in China committed to facilitating effective, transparent, secure and fast connections between investors and borrowers, whose needs are underserved by traditional financial institutions. The origin of the business of the Company can be traced back to 2011. The Company operates a highly secure and open platform with a comprehensive risk management system and a proprietary and effective risk assessment model which employs advanced big data analytics and sophisticated algorithms to accurately assess the risk profiles of potential borrowers.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Jiayin Group
Ms. Shelley Bai
Email: ir@jiayinfintech.cn

or

The Blueshirt Group
Ms. Susie Wang
Email: susie@blueshirtgroup.com

In the U.S.:

Ms. Julia Qian
Email: julia@blueshirtgroup.com


Jiayin Group (A) (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jiayin Group Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Results on Friday, April 9, 2021 SHANGHAI, China, April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Jiayin Group Inc. (“Jiayin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JFIN), a leading fintech platform in China, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Committed to Meeting Growing Hydrogen Demand
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
Lincoln Electric Acquires Zeman Bauelemente Produktionsgesellschaft m.b.H.
QMX Gold Corporation Obtains Final Order Approving Arrangement With Eldorado Gold Corporation
Grace Responds to 40 North
Press Release// CNES and Capgemini step up cooperation on major climate challenges
NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Declares Regular Monthly Distribution
CoinShares announces strategic collaboration with 3iQ with launch of the 3iQ CoinShares Bitcoin ETF
Multiple Former FDA Commissioners Voice Support for Reduced Nicotine Mandate; Proposed Legislation ...
Solvay releases Integrated Report and Annual Report
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.03.21
Jiayin Group Inc. Announces Change of Auditor

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
22.03.21
8
Jiayin Group Inc - Finanzdienstleister aus China