Origin Materials and AECI SANS Technical Fibers to Develop Carbon-Negative Materials for Apparel and Automotive Applications

Origin Materials, Inc. (“Origin Materials”), the world’s leading carbon negative materials company, and AECI SANS Technical Fibers (“SANS”), a leader in engineered thread for high-performance apparel and automotive applications, today announced an expansion of their partnership in order to develop, industrialize and manufacture advanced materials built on the Origin Materials’ carbon-negative technology platform.

The partnership includes an agreement to buy carbon-negative PET and next-generation polymers to be used in a wide array of end products, clothing, intimate apparel, footwear, and automotive sewing thread applications.

SANS is a wholly owned subsidiary of AECI Ltd, a strategic investor in Origin Materials. The partnership with Origin Materials reflects AECI’s and SANS’s commitment to deliver innovative environmental solutions to a global customer base. SANS is well-positioned to create economic growth and increase sustainability on the North American continent, and the collaboration with Origin Materials is expected to create substantial value throughout the region.

The companies will work to rapidly develop and commercialize new products based on Origin Materials’ technology platform, leveraging the leadership position of SANS as a specialty product and services company that provides value-adding solutions to customers through science and technology, as well as Origin Materials’ patented, disruptive, carbon-negative technology.

Origin Materials believes its technology platform, which turns inexpensive, sustainable wood residues into carbon-negative materials, will help to revolutionize the production of a wide range of end products, including clothing, textiles, plastics, packaging, car parts, tires, carpeting, toys, and more with a ~$1 trillion addressable market.

In addition, Origin Materials’ technology platform is expected to provide stable pricing largely de-coupled from the petroleum supply chain, which is exposed to more volatility than supply chains based on sustainable wood residues.

“AECI SANS Technical Fibers and Origin Materials share a collective vision of producing sustainable materials that make the transition to net zero carbon possible,” said Origin Materials co-CEO Rich Riley. “With SANS’s extensive reach into global supply chains across a wide range of end markets, we believe this partnership will result in a significant reduction in carbon emissions and will play a key role in Origin Materials’ mission to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials.”

