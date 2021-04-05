Nautilus, Inc. Names Chief Supply Chain Officer

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS), an innovation leader in connected home fitness, today announced that it has hired John Goelz as Chief Supply Chain Officer, effective immediately. In this new position, Goelz will lead the transformation of Nautilus’ global end-to-end supply chain to deliver innovative strategies, including sourcing, procuring, cost management, manufacturing, warehousing, transportation and distribution to accelerate product delivery.

Goelz brings 15 years of experience in directing supply chain and material planning, including designing and executing processes and procedures utilizing innovative strategies to optimize cost efficiencies and enhance the customer experience.

Most recently, Goelz was vice president of global supply chain for the Master Lock Company – a leader in global safety and security – where he led the organization’s strategic transformation of its supply chain operations; while aligning the execution of global strategies with corporate goals.

Prior to that, Goelz held various positions overseeing supply chain, sales, and operations for Rockwell Automation, where he provided guidance and support for business readiness and process deployment.

“John brings the experience needed to turn our supply chain into a strategic advantage to better meet demand, improve the customer experience, and accelerate our product development and delivery,” said Jim Barr, Nautilus, Inc. Chief Executive Officer. “John’s global manufacturing and production expertise is pivotal to executing an optimized and scalable supply chain to support our aggressive growth plans.”

Mr. Goelz commented, “I couldn’t be more thrilled to join an organization that is disrupting home fitness and understands the critical role the supply chain plays in achieving our long-term growth goals. I also have a personal interest in fitness as a hobby athlete – having competed in various endurance activities both running and cycling – and look forward to contributing to other people’s fitness journeys.”

About Nautilus, Inc.

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) is the global leader in innovative home fitness solutions. The company’s diverse brand portfolio includes Bowflex, Nautilus, Schwinn, and a broad selection of exercise bikes, cardio equipment, strength training products, as well as the JRNY digital fitness platform. Nautilus, Inc. empowers healthier living through individualized connected fitness experiences. The company sells its products through direct and retail channels. Nautilus, Inc. uses the investor relations page of its website (www.nautilusinc.com/investors) to make information available to its investors and the market.