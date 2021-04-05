 
125% revenue growth and more innovative AI technology in 2020

Copenhagen, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Announcement (Selskabsmeddelelse) no. 5-2021 

The media-tech company Hypefactors presents solid growth figures for 2020.

Despite the unexpected challenges arising from the covid-19 situation, 2020 was the best year for Hypefactors so far. Revenue for the period amounted to DKK 4.380m, compared to DKK 1.950m in 2019, corresponding to an increase of 125%. Hypefactors reached an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of DKK 4.910m as per December 31, 2020, (2019: 2.760m) which is an increase over the last twelve months of 78%. Significant investments have been made in the ambitious development of the company's software platform, which i.a. provides users with better and more data-driven national and international media intelligence.

Commercial traction
On the commercial side, the company continues the positive trend as we see a continuous increase in the client base. Agreements have been made with a number of different companies and organizations. Saxo Bank, Louis Poulsen, Synoptik, MENU, Arriva, Billund Airport, Nemlig.com, Torm, Toms, Fleggaard, and Anti Doping Denmark can be mentioned, but the most interesting point may be the variation among the clients.

Agreements have also been made with think tanks (such as Justitia and Cevea), with a number of organizations within tourism (like VisitAarhus and Destination Sjaelland), with parts of the public sector (like Struer Municipality) and we have also seen traction within sports and entertainment, as the Danish Golf Association, the Danish Canoe Federation, and the professional football clubs Lyngby Boldklub and Odense Sport & Event are now using the Hypefactors platform. Further to this, we have also won contracts within the financial area, bringing in clients such as Basisbank, Newsec, and Akademikerpension

In addition, we see a growing interest among PR and communications agencies, both in Denmark where Kompas Kommunikation is one of the new clients, and in markets like Portugal and UK from where other communications agencies have entered into Hypefactors agreements.

Another observation is that Hypefactors have won contracts against all main competitors in Denmark, UK, and Portugal, proving the value of the Hypefactors' product, and the necessity of having modern tech in the communications departments. WellChild, TechNation, FundCalibre, Prince's Trust International, CCP Games, and Zwift are among the UK clients and Discovery Channel and Levi’s are among the Portuguese clients.

