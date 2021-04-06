 
checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Change on the Board of Directors of Swiss Steel Holding AG

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
06.04.2021, 07:01  |  42   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Swiss Steel Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Change on the Board of Directors of Swiss Steel Holding AG

06-Apr-2021 / 07:01 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Lucerne, April 7, 2021 - Heinrich Christen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Swiss Steel Holding AG, has decided following intensive discussions with the company's main shareholder to step down from the Chairmanship and from the company's Board with immediate effect. He is not therefore standing for re-election at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of April 27, 2021. The Board of Directors would like to thank Heinrich Christen for his service to the company.

The Board of Directors has appointed Jörg Walther, Member of the Board of Directors of Swiss Steel Holding AG, as its Chairman until the regular election of a new Chairman by the forthcoming AGM. Jörg Walther will chair this AGM as meeting chairman. The Board of Directors is also proposing to the AGM of April 27, 2021 that it elects Jens Alder as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors. Jens Alder held this post in 2019/20 and is making himself available again as an independent Chairman in accordance with best governance guidelines. He is also being proposed to the AGM for election as a Member of the Compensation Committee.

For further information:
 
For media queries:
Dr. Andrea Geile, a.geile@swisssteelgroup.com, tel +41 (0)41 581 4121
 
For analyst/investor inquiries:
Daniel Geiger, d.geiger@swisssteelgroup.com, tel +41 (0)41 581 4160
 

 
Media Release (PDF)

About Swiss Steel Group

The Swiss Steel Group is currently one of the world's leading providers of customized solutions in the field of special long steel products. The Group is also one of the leading manufacturers in the global market for both tool steel and stainless long steel and is one of the two largest companies in Europe for alloyed and high-alloy quality & engineering steel. With close to 10,000 employees at its own production and distribution companies in over 30 countries across five continents, the Company supports and supplies its customers around the globe and offers them a full product portfolio from Production and Sales & Services. They benefit from the Company's technological expertise, consistently high product excellence across the globe, and in-depth knowledge of local markets.


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Swiss Steel Holding AG
Landenbergstrasse 11
6005 Luzern
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 581 41 23
E-mail: a.beeler@swisssteelgroup.com
Internet: www.swisssteel-group.com
ISIN: CH0005795668
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1180828

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1180828  06-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1180828&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetSwiss Steel Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Change on the Board of Directors of Swiss Steel Holding AG EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Swiss Steel Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Change on the Board of Directors of Swiss Steel Holding AG 06-Apr-2021 / 07:01 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Sale of 10 Eagle Street Brisbane
EQS-News: PJSC Mechel : Mechel Reports Launching New Production Area at Sibirginskaya Underground Mine
EQS-Adhoc: Change on the Board of Directors of Swiss Steel Holding AG
EQS-Adhoc: Änderungen im Verwaltungsrat der Swiss Steel Holding AG
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ACGS SUPPORT SETTLEMENT OFFERS OF ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF THE SECOND ADDENDUM TO THE ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities veröffentlicht Geschäftsbericht 2020: sehr gute ...
DGAP-Adhoc: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Dividendenvorschlag des Vorstands für das Geschäftsjahr ...
EQS-Adhoc: Key Figures 31.03.2021
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Hochqualitative Corona-Schnelltests treiben Umsatzwachstum
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Konkretisierung Prognose 2021
DGAP-News: Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Vantage Towers AG - Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home 2020 Jahresergebnis über Markterwartungen
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ACGS SUPPORT SETTLEMENT OFFERS OF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:01 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Änderungen im Verwaltungsrat der Swiss Steel Holding AG (deutsch)
07:01 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Änderungen im Verwaltungsrat der Swiss Steel Holding AG
27.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Dr. Markus Böning interim CEO der Swiss Steel Group bis 30. Juni 2021 (deutsch)
27.03.21
EQS-Adhoc: Dr. Markus Böning interim CEO of Swiss Steel Group until June 30, 2021
27.03.21
EQS-Adhoc: Dr. Markus Böning interim CEO der Swiss Steel Group bis 30. Juni 2021
23.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Frank Koch zum 1. Juli 2021 neuer CEO der Swiss Steel Group (deutsch)
23.03.21
EQS-Adhoc: Frank Koch zum 1. Juli 2021 neuer CEO der Swiss Steel Group
23.03.21
EQS-Adhoc: Frank Koch new CEO of Swiss Steel Group as of July 1, 2021
16.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Medienmitteilung (deutsch)
16.03.21
EQS-Adhoc: Media Release