Nokia launches innovative cloud charging solution on AWS for CSPs

Nokia launches innovative cloud charging solution on AWS for CSPs

  • Nokia leverages AWS Well-Architected Framework to support ultra low-latency, high frequency charging
  • Nokia Converged Charging solution features distributed deployment, active/active availability and geo-redundancy across regions specifically for AWS deployments.

6 April 2021

Espoo, Finland – Nokia has today announced the deployment of its cloud-native convergent charging solution on Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate communications service providers (CSPs) migration of business-critical, high frequency charging applications to the public cloud, and to deliver the benefits of the cloud for 5G.

This announcement, which builds on an existing relationship with AWS, enables CSPs to efficiently run workloads on AWS and pioneer new monetization schemas as part of their journey towards deploying business support systems (BSS) in the public cloud.

As a containerized network function (CNF) on AWS, Nokia Converged Charging (NCC) provides true continuous availability, supporting the high frequency, low latency demands of an always on, real-time convergent charging system built for the needs of the 5G economy. This enables CSPs to tap new revenue streams from 5G capabilities, including differentiated pricing, network slicing, and flexible product offerings, such as IoT and B2B2X.

According to Analysys Mason, "SaaS and public cloud will make inroads into the market for monetization platforms by growing more than 6.5X from 2019 to 2025 and increase its share to over 14% of the total spend.” NCC's architecture can support CSPs at every step of their public cloud journey, from deployment of greenfield sub-brands as a first step towards hosting testing environments to full production workloads of the main brand on the public cloud.

Fabio Cerone, EMEA Telco Managing Director at AWS, said: “We are pleased that Nokia is expanding its relationship with AWS by offering its cloud-native convergent charging system on AWS and connecting it to various services, such as with analytics to pioneer new monetization schemas. As the world becomes increasingly cloud-centric, it’s important that our customers can leverage cloud-native solutions to unleash the potential benefits of the cloud and 5G.”

Udi Israel, Head of Digital Business Product Line, Cloud and Network Services at Nokia, said: "The technological barriers of deploying charging systems on the public cloud, such as network latency, are decreasing rapidly due to faster dedicated connections and far edge CNF deployments; while the advantages, such as having the ability to grow capacity for one-off short-range events, are increasing. We’re pleased to be furthering that process with Nokia Converged Charging’s deployment on AWS.”

Resources

About Nokia

We create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

Media Inquiries
Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com


Disclaimer

