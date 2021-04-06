 
checkAd

Torex Gold Granted Key Environmental Permit Amendment for Media Luna Project

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.04.2021, 12:00  |  46   |   |   

TORONTO, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Torex Gold Resources Inc. (the “Company” or “Torex”) (TSX: TXG) announces that the Company has received approval from Mexico’s Secretariat of Environment and Natural Resources (“SEMARNAT”) on the amendment of a key environmental permit for its Media Luna project. The approval (“MIA Modification Phase II”) allows for construction activities beyond the boundary of the Company’s existing permit, which is necessary for the continuation of the early works program to access the Media Luna deposit.

Jody Kuzenko, President & CEO of Torex, stated:

“We are very pleased to have the approval of the MIA modification in hand, which is a permitting milestone for the execution of our Media Luna early works program. While we had been permitted for early works activities on the north side of the Balsas River, this amendment extends permit boundaries and allows for the construction of key infrastructure on the south side of the river.

“We are continuing with our strategic objective of de-risking and advancing Media Luna, with four key areas of focus in 2021. These include execution of our early works program to access the deposit from both the north and south sides of the river; advancing the feasibility study to completion in Q1 2022; continuation of the infill drilling program; and executing the permitting plan.

“Building on our established long-term agreements with Ejidos and individual landowners, and having received the Change in Land Use (“CUS”) permit for south side works in November 2020, this latest approval allows for the collaring and development of the South Portal to begin. It also provides environmental authorization to continue the Guajes Tunnel under the Balsas River, subject to approval of a construction permit from the national water regulator (“CONAGUA”), which will be submitted now that we have received the approval from SEMARNAT.

“We will also continue to work on the application for our MIA ‘Integral’, which is the permit that will environmentally assess the integration of the existing and new footprint on both the north and south sides of the river. All the while, we will continue to work with our government stakeholders and local communities to maintain productive relationships, make a positive social and economic impact, attend to the natural environment, and leave a net positive legacy where we operate.”

Seite 1 von 3
Torex Gold Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Torex Gold Granted Key Environmental Permit Amendment for Media Luna Project TORONTO, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Torex Gold Resources Inc. (the “Company” or “Torex”) (TSX: TXG) announces that the Company has received approval from Mexico’s Secretariat of Environment and Natural Resources (“SEMARNAT”) on the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
Plug Power, Chart Industries and Baker Hughes announce their intention to become cornerstone ...
Euro Sun Initiates Strategic Environmental Assessment Process for Rovina Valley Project
CytoDyn Reschedules Webcast from April 6 to April 7
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Submits Plan to CDC and Will Be Ready to Join America’s ...
Former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Frank Fannon Joins Standard Lithium ...
Sensei Biotherapeutics Appoints Jessie M. English, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors
Barrick and Papua New Guinea Progress Porgera Negotiations
Marathon Digital Holdings Announces Bitcoin Production and Mining Operation Updates for the First ...
Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
International development strategy pursuit in Asia and in the United States
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:27 Uhr
Während der Markt schläft: Dieser Junior kommt dem Ziel näher, Goldproduzent zu werden
31.03.21
Torex Gold Fully Repays Debt Facility
30.03.21
Torex Gold Reports 2020 Year End Mineral Reserves & Resources for El Limón Guajes Complex
25.03.21
Torex Gold Reports Exploration Results From the Media Luna 2020 Infill Drilling Program

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
02.04.21
103
Junger Goldproduzent mit geringen AISC und großem Potential
04.11.20
2
Torex Gold Resources