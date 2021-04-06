Element Nominates Arielle Meloul-Wechsler to Board of Directors and Publishes Inaugural ESG Report

Ms. Meloul-Wechsler is Air Canada's Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer and Public Affairs where she has oversight for all human resources and culture change initiatives across the company, labour relations, customer service training, communications, government relations and community investments. Prior to her current role, she was Assistant General Counsel and Director of Legal Services at Air Canada advising on corporate financing, reorganization and M&A, as well as leading Aeroplan’s leadership team through its initial public offering.

TORONTO, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX: EFN) (“Element” or the “Company”), the largest pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world, today announced that Arielle Meloul-Wechsler will be nominated for election to the Company’s Board of Directors at its Annual General Meeting on May 12, 2021. Ms. Meloul-Wechsler brings a wealth of experience in the aviation transportation sector, executive-level leadership within corporate services, as well as a proven track record in her leadership and advancement of diversity and inclusion.

“Arielle brings significant experience in corporate services for the largest airline in Canada with deep knowledge of fleet and logistics, change management, aligning teams for service excellence, and deploying strategies to support greater levels of diversity and inclusion,” said Board Chairman David Denison. “We look forward to welcoming her to the Element board as we further strengthen our client-centric culture and employee experience as part of our strategic pivot to profitable organic revenue growth.”

Under Ms. Meloul-Wechsler’s leadership, Air Canada has been named for multiple consecutive years, one of Canada's Top 100 Employers, one of Canada's Top Diversity Employers, in addition to being recognized as one of the Top 10 Most Admired Corporate Cultures in Canada.

“Element is an industry leader, whose recent transformation is giving them competitive advantage in creating and delivering a consistent superior client experience and further differentiating the company on the global stage. They are making significant strides to harness diverse talent for the benefit of clients and the fleet management industry as a whole. I look forward to helping them advance their goals on behalf of shareholders,” Ms. Meloul-Wechsler said.