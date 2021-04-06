T-Mobile’s Nationwide 5G Network + the Lumen Edge Computing Platform = New Choice and Flexibility for Enterprises

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) today announced they are actively collaborating to expand their existing relationship by leveraging T-Mobile’s 5G mobile network to augment Lumen’s Edge Computing platform, helping enterprises effectively build, manage and scale applications across highly distributed environments. Through this approach, enterprises would have the ability to extend applications across a range of environments, including hundreds of thousands of on-net enterprise locations on the Lumen fiber network, with T-Mobile’s industry leading 5G network. As part of this collaboration, T-Mobile will also become a preferred wireless connectivity partner for Lumen, allowing for a more flexible and reliable connectivity solution for all enterprises.

T-Mobile and Lumen Technologies plan to expand their existing relationship to allow access to Lumen's Edge Computing platform over T-Mobile's industry leading 5G network, enabling enterprises to build, manage and scale applications across distributed environments. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“By pairing America’s largest and fastest 5G network with Lumen’s enterprise solutions, we can break down industry barriers and deliver unparalleled network reach to enterprise and government organizations looking to optimize their applications across networks,” said Mike Katz, EVP of T-Mobile for Business. “With our leading 5G network, Lumen and T-Mobile have the opportunity to accelerate business innovation in an era where the network is more critical than ever.”

This collaboration would build on T-Mobile and Lumen’s long history of delivering customer solutions together, including T-Mobile’s use of Lumen’s fiber network connectivity and Lumen’s use of T-Mobile’s Fixed Wireless as part of its network access portfolio. These efforts aim to address the pressing needs of enterprises to transform their networks to meet the data-intensive challenges across a variety of industries and use cases. Both companies will also continue to drive innovation in this space through T-Mobile’s labs and Tech Experience Center and the Lumen Edge Experience Center.