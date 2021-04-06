Great Southern Bank Introduces New Financial Education Center During Financial Literacy Month

Free online educational resource for adult consumers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of Financial Literacy Month in April, Great Southern Bank introduced its Financial Education Center, a free, digital resource that connects consumers to personalized financial education courses. This Center will provide convenient access for users to develop personal money management skills, which are key to financial stability and well-being. Available at www.GreatSouthernBank.com/FinancialEd, the self-guided and interactive experience is accessible at any time from a computer, tablet or smartphone. More than 50 learning modules and tools are available, with topics ranging from financial foundations, planning for your future, owning a home, financial caregiving, small business essentials, preparing for retirement, and more.



“Through research and personal interactions, our customers let us know that they wanted and expected us to provide educational resources to help them in their financial journey. We’re pleased to expand our financial education initiatives by offering a convenient online resource that our customers can complete at their own pace,” said Great Southern Bank President and CEO Joe Turner. “Great Southern Bank is committed to creating an equitable financial future for all, and our Financial Education Center is a pivotal tool that will address gaps in financial literacy.”