 
checkAd

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Pricing of $300 Million of Senior Notes Due 2029

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.04.2021, 01:02  |  88   |   |   

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLMN) today announced the pricing on April 6, 2021 of its offering of $300.0 million aggregate principal amount of 5.125% senior unsecured notes due 2029 (the “notes”) in a private offering only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A and to non-U.S. persons outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”).

The notes will be issued jointly and severally by Bloomin’ Brands and its wholly-owned subsidiary OSI Restaurant Partners, LLC. The notes will be guaranteed by each of Bloomin’ Brands’ existing and future domestic restricted subsidiaries (other than OSI Restaurant Partners, LLC) that are guarantors or borrowers under its senior secured credit facilities or certain other indebtedness. The notes will accrue interest at a rate of 5.125% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on April 15 and October 15 of each year, beginning on October 15, 2021. The notes will mature on April 15, 2029, unless earlier repurchased or redeemed. The issuance and sale of the notes is scheduled to settle on or about April 16, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Bloomin’ Brands intends to use the proceeds from the notes offering to repay a portion of its outstanding borrowings under its existing senior secured credit facilities, and to pay fees and expenses related to the offering. Concurrent with the offering, Bloomin’ Brands intends to refinance its existing senior secured credit facilities by entering into new senior secured credit facilities. At the time of this release, the size, tenor, terms and pricing of the proposed new senior secured credit facilities are not final. The consummation of the notes offering is conditioned upon the closing of the new senior secured credit facilities and the consummation of the new senior secured credit facilities is conditioned upon the consummation of the sale of the notes.

The offer and sale of the notes have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act or any other applicable securities laws, and thus, the notes may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

This press release does not and will not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, the notes or any other securities, nor will there be any sale of the notes or any other securities, in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, sale or solicitation would be unlawful.

Seite 1 von 3
Bloomin' Brands Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Pricing of $300 Million of Senior Notes Due 2029 Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLMN) today announced the pricing on April 6, 2021 of its offering of $300.0 million aggregate principal amount of 5.125% senior unsecured notes due 2029 (the “notes”) in a private offering only to persons reasonably …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Organigram Acquires Soft Chew Manufacturer: Edibles & Infusions Corporation, a Cannabis Processor Backed by Decades of Confectionary Experience
Carbios: 2021 Strategic Update & 2020 Annual Results
Groundbreaking Coalition of Media Companies and Mental Health Experts Unite to Tackle Growing ...
Next Generation Lenovo ThinkSystem Servers Accelerate a Broader Range of Business-Critical ...
Second Sight Medical Products Names Dean Baker and Alexandra Larson to its Board of Directors
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Industrials Capabilities to be Shown at “Double Click” ...
Roxgold Announces New Discovery at Séguéla With 15.6 GPT Over 13m at Sunbird as Well as 10.8 GPT ...
T-Mobile’s Nationwide 5G Network + the Lumen Edge Computing Platform = New Choice and Flexibility ...
HempFusion's Products Enter Asia Through Alibaba Group’s Tmall Global
Intel Launches Its Most Advanced Performance Data Center Platform
Titel
Illumina Announces Preliminary Revenue for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Life Sciences Capabilities to be Shown at “Double ...
Organigram Acquires Soft Chew Manufacturer: Edibles & Infusions Corporation, a Cannabis Processor Backed by Decades of Confectionary Experience
ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) Agrees to Acquire Chilevisión
Carbios: 2021 Strategic Update & 2020 Annual Results
Heritage Cannabis Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Labs Announces Partnership with Zkittlez Providing Award Winning Genetics in Oregon

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.04.21
Bloomin’ Brands Announces Private Offering of $300 Million of Senior Notes Due 2029
16.03.21
Lori Malcolm Joins Bloomin’ Brands as Senior Vice President of Human Resources