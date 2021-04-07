Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

AKVA group ASA Ex dividend of NOK 1.00 today The shares in AKVA group ASA traded at the Oslo Stock Exchange will be traded exdividend NOK 1.00 as from today, 7 April 2021. The expected date for the payment of dividend is 14 April 2021. Dated: 7 April 2021AKVA group ASA Web: www.akvagroup.com …



