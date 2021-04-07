 
checkAd

Klépierre FILING OF 2020 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.04.2021, 08:00  |  13   |   |   

REGULATED RELEASE

FILING OF 2020 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Paris – April 7, 2021

Klépierre filed its Universal Registration Document relating to fiscal year 2020 with the Autorité des marchés financiers (“the AMF”) on March 31, 2021.

It can be read or downloaded on the websites of:
-          Klépierre: www.klepierre.com, in the section Finance / Publications / Annual and semi-annual reports;
-          The AMF: www.amf-france.org.

It is also available to the public free of charge upon request:
-          By mail:
Klépierre
Investor Relations
26 boulevard des Capucines
75009 Paris
FRANCE

-          By e-mail: investorrelations@klepierre.com

The universal registration document integrates, among others, the following items:
-          The annual financial report for 2020 and the statutory auditors’ report;
-          The management report including notably the non-financial performance statement;
-          Information regarding internal control and risk management;
-          The Supervisory Board on corporate governance;
-          The information relative to the fees paid to statutory auditors; and
-          The description of the share buyback program. 


 

ABOUT KLÉPIERRE

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The company’s portfolio is valued at €21.9 billion at December 31, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia’s number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20, EPRA Euro Zone and GPR 250 indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as Euronext CAC 40 ESG Index, DJSI World and Europe, FTSE4Good, STOXX Global ESG Leaders, Euronext Vigeo France 20 and World 120, and figures in CDP’s “A-list”. These distinctions underscore the Group’s commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.
For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website: www.klepierre.com

Investor relations contacts
Hubert d’Aillières, Group Head of IR and financial communication
 +33 (0)1 40 67 51 37 — hubert.daillieres@klepierre.com
Paul Logerot, IR Manager
 +33 (1) 40 67 53 02 — paul.logerot@klepierre.com
Julia Croissant, IR Officer
 +33 (0)1 40 67 51 68 — julia.croissant@klepierre.com

Attachment


Klepierre (ex-Compagnie Fonciere Klepierre) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Klépierre FILING OF 2020 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT REGULATED RELEASE FILING OF 2020 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT Paris – April 7, 2021 Klépierre filed its Universal Registration Document relating to fiscal year 2020 with the Autorité des marchés financiers (“the AMF”) on March 31, 2021. It …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
DarkPulse, Inc. Secures DTC Eligibility Broadening Share Liquidity
Blockchain Foundry Invests CAD$1 Million to Purchase 2.2 Million Syscoin for Treasury; Total ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Global Expert Dr. Steven L. Wolf for DMT Stroke ...
Digihost Announces 105.26 Bitcoins Mined in the First Quarter of 2021 and Provides Operations ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Two-Pronged Plan for Long-Awaited Return to Cruising ...
Victoria Gold: Eagle Gold Mine Q1 2021 Operational Highlights
Amarin Commences Commercial Initiatives for VAZKEPA in European Union Following Recent Regulatory ...
NIO Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F
MediPharm Labs Achieves Export Milestone, Ships Cannabis Oil from Australia to Germany
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration