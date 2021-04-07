Houlihan Lokey Launches European Healthcare Coverage With Senior Hires

“We are extremely proud of the market-leading position that our US Healthcare team has achieved and excited to extend our sector knowledge, insights, and collaborative approach and best-in-class advice to healthcare clients across Europe,” said Mark Francis, Global Head of the Healthcare Group at Houlihan Lokey. “Paul and Andrew are outstanding, highly respected advisors across the medtech, outsourcing and services, and life science sectors and share our commitment to delivering the highest quality outcomes for our clients. Partnering with our US team to deliver global insights and solutions, and with colleagues across our Financial Sponsors and Capital Markets groups and in our country offices, we believe they will be a trusted partner for clients in Europe.”

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI), the global investment bank, announced today two key appointments with the expansion of its Healthcare Group into Europe. Paul Tomasic joins the firm as a Managing Director and Head of European Healthcare, with Andrew Murray-Lyon joining as a Director. Both will be based in London.

Paul Tomasic joins the firm from RBC Capital Markets, where he spent seven years as Managing Director and Head of European Healthcare Investment Banking, advising both private equity and corporate clients on M&A advisory and capital raising requirements. Prior to this, he was a Managing Director at Citigroup, leading the firm’s healthcare investment banking efforts in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. He began his investment banking career at UBS in 2000, covering healthcare companies in London and subsequently in New York. Mr. Tomasic holds an LLB from the London School of Economics and a BSc in Accounting and International Business from the NYU Stern School of Business.

Andrew Murray-Lyon also joins the firm from RBC Capital Markets, where he was a Director in the healthcare team, working with Mr. Tomasic for the past four years. Prior to this, he spent three years as a Vice President in Lazard’s healthcare team after four years at Deutsche Bank and three years at Lehman Brothers (subsequently Nomura), also covering healthcare. He holds a BSc in Biological Sciences from the University of Edinburgh and an Executive MBA from Columbia Business School.

Also joining Houlihan Lokey’s new Healthcare team are Federico Pavia Ghione, who joins the firm from Lincoln International as an Associate, and Owen Richards and Zofia Duffy, both of whom join from Grant Thornton as Financial Analysts.