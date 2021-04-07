 
Aultman Health Foundation to Enhance Medication Management with Omnicell’s Central Pharmacy Dispensing Service

Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq:OMCL), a leading provider of medication management solutions and adherence tools for health systems and pharmacies, today announced that Aultman Health Foundation, a long-term sole source Omnicell partner, has selected the Company’s cloud-based solutions and technology-enabled services to enhance safety and efficiency in central pharmacy and point-of-care dispensing.

Omnicell is committed to transforming the pharmacy care delivery model through the Autonomous Pharmacy, a combination of hardware, software and services that enable providers to improve quality, reduce costs, and increase human efficiencies. With the addition of Omnicell’s Central Pharmacy Dispensing Service, Aultman will leverage technology to automate critical workflows in central pharmacy, supported by certified technicians to optimize the technology and contribute to overall operational efficiency. Aultman also plans to enhance safety and efficiency in patient care areas with XT Automated Dispensing Systems.

Medication management is expensive and error-prone, due in large part to manual and disjointed processes that affect safety and operational challenges, leading to clinician burnout. Studies have found that pharmacists spend 75 percent of their time on non-clinical activities,1 which negatively impacts patient care, employee satisfaction, and turnover.

Omnicell’s Central Pharmacy Dispensing Service combines advanced robotic dispensing technology, certified technicians, best practice and benchmarking tools, change management expertise, and ongoing clinical optimization to maximize value and support clinical, operational, and financial outcomes. Combined with Omnicell’s central pharmacy software platform, Aultman will streamline medication processes from the time a medication is received from the wholesaler to the time it is dispensed to a patient.

“Aultman has a long history with pharmacy automation which has led to significant operational and financial benefits,” said Matt Baldwin, PharmD, system pharmacy director at Aultman Health Foundation. “The addition of Central Pharmacy Dispensing Service will allow us to optimize and maximize our automation technology investment while supporting our goal to provide the safest, most efficient care possible.”

Aultman also plans to upgrade its footprint of automated dispensing systems to support safety and efficiency in clinical care. With streamlined infrastructure capabilities and EHR interoperability, this point-of-care technology is designed to improve medication management workflows, allowing clinicians to spend more time focused on patient care.

