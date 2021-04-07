 
Regarding amendments to incorporation documents of INVL Baltic Real Estate, formation of supervisory board, reduction of authorized capital and dividend allocation for the year 2020

Investment Committee of INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter – “the Company“) acting on behalf of INVL Asset Management, the Management Company of INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter- “the Management Company”), informs that during the upcoming Company‘s General Shareholders Meeting, to be held on 29 April 2021, it is proposed to the shareholders of the Company to allocate a dividend of EUR 0.12 per share for the year 2020, when voting for the profit (loss) distribution of INVL Baltic Real Estate for the year 2020 (the total amount for dividends allocation would amount to EUR 1 million).

The Company's Investment Committee also proposes the General Shareholders Meeting of the Company to approve the reduction of the authorized capital of the Company in order to cancel 5,088,586 units of ordinary registered own shares acquired by INVL Baltic Real Estate during the buy-back of shares process and to approve the formation of a supervisory board of the Company. In order to implement these changes, Investment Committee of the Company, acting on behalf of the Management Company decided to propose to the General Shareholders Meeting of the Company, to be held on 29 April 2021, to approve the amendments of the Articles of Association of the Company as well as to approve the new wording of the Articles of Association. The Articles of Association would be amended after approval of the Bank of Lithuania would be received.

Furthermore, on 29 April 2021, the General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company is proposed to approve the main terms and conditions under which the repurchase of the Company's own shares will be carried out.

Additional information:

The real estate investment company INVL Baltic Real Estate proposes paying dividends of EUR 1 million to shareholders for 2020, or EUR 0.12 per share. That and other decisions are proposed for adoption at a general meeting of shareholders of the company to held on 29 April 2021.

“Both thanks to last year’s successful exits and successful property transformations, we have proven once again that we are able to create significant growth in the value of assets and a long-term return for our investors. The company has accumulated free cash which enables it to pay a dividend higher than the EUR 0.09 envisaged in its dividend policy,” says Vytautas Bakšinskas, a member of the Investment Committee of INVL Baltic Real Estate.

Regarding amendments to incorporation documents of INVL Baltic Real Estate, formation of supervisory board, reduction of authorized capital and dividend allocation for the year 2020

