DGAP-Ad-hoc: PIERER Mobility AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Quarter Results PIERER Mobility AG: Record growth in Q1 2021 12-Apr-2021 / 17:48 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PIERER Mobility AG: Record growth in Q1 2021

- Revenues: € 509 million / +82% compared to the previous year

- Unit sales: 106,453 motorcycles and e-bikes / +80% compared to the previous year

- Further increase in headcount numbers since the beginning of the year to 4,730 employees (+130 employees)

- Revenue forecast for 2021 increased

Unit sales: 106,453 motorcycles and e-bikes sold in Q1 2021

In the first quarter of the 2021 financial year, the PIERER Mobility Group generated record unit sales and revenues, driven by high global demand for powered two-wheelers (PTWs). Revenues of € 509 million were generated in this period (Q1 2020: € 278.9 million), representing an increase of 82% compared to the previous year.

Despite ongoing supply chain challenges, a total of 106,453 vehicles (Q1 2020: 59,168) were sold worldwide, including 87,197 motorcycles (Q1 2020: 49,869 units) of the KTM, HUSQVARNA and GASGAS brands and 19,256 e-bikes (Q1 2020: 9,299 units) of the R RAYMON and HUSQVARNA brands. In total, this represents an increase of 80% over the same period of the previous year. This is associated with a significant increase in global market shares.

In Europe, 53,971 motorcycles and e-bikes were sold during the period (+79% over the same period of the previous year). Growth was particularly strong in North America, where 12,637 motorcycles were sold, up 145% over the same period of the previous year. A similar trend was seen in Australia, with an increase of 109% and a total of 4,357 units sold.

In India, despite the ongoing difficult conditions related to the COVID-19 crisis, sales increased by 24% to 20,712 motorcycles.

Further increase in headcount numbers: +130 employees