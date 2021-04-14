 
checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Nanogate SE: Stepping Down of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Other Members of the Supervisory Board

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
14.04.2021, 14:39  |  101   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: NANOGATE SE / Key word(s): Insolvency/Personnel
Nanogate SE: Stepping Down of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Other Members of the Supervisory Board

14-Apr-2021 / 14:39 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nanogate SE: Stepping Down of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Other Members of the Supervisory Board

 

Göttelborn, Germany, April 14, 2021. The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Nanogate SE, a leading global technology company for design-oriented, multifunctional components and surfaces, and other members of the Supervisory Board today declared their intention to resign from their mandates prematurely.

The resignation of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Klaus-Günter Vennemann, as well as the resignations of the other members of the Supervisory Board, Dr. Farsin Yadegardjam (Vice Chairman), Dr. Clemens M. Doppler, Dr. Peter Merten and Oliver Schumann, shall each take effect as of April 30, 2021. The Supervisory Board mandate of Martin Hendricks as the remaining member of the Supervisory Board after this is currently suspended due to his appointment to the Executive Board of Nanogate SE as CEO

Reporting Party: Götz Gollan, CFO Nanogate SE

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

Contact:

Christian Dose/Susanne Horstmann | WMP EuroCom AG
Tel. +49 69 2475 689 491 / +49 89 2488 331-02 | ir@nanogate.com

Nanogate SE | Zum Schacht 3 | 66287 Quierschied-Göttelborn
www.nanogate.com | twitter.com/nanogate_se

Nanogate:

Nanogate (ISIN DE000A0JKHC9) is a leading global technology company for design-oriented, multifunctional components and surfaces. The Group employs around 1,550 people. Nanogate develops and produces design-oriented surfaces and components and enhances them with additional properties (e.g. nonstick, scratchproof, anticorrosive). The Group has first-class references (e.g. Airbus, Audi, August Brötje, BMW, BSH Hausgeräte, Daimler, FILA, Ford, Fresenius, GM, Jaguar, Junghans, Porsche and Volkswagen). Several hundred mass production projects for customers have already been implemented successfully. The Nanogate Group is represented on both sides of the Atlantic and in India.

Seite 1 von 3
Nanogate Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: !!! NANOGATE !!! will zweistellig wachsen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Nanogate SE: Stepping Down of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Other Members of the Supervisory Board DGAP-Ad-hoc: NANOGATE SE / Key word(s): Insolvency/Personnel Nanogate SE: Stepping Down of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Other Members of the Supervisory Board 14-Apr-2021 / 14:39 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Aroundtown launches joint cash offer for Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited
DGAP-News: Dierig Holding AG: Dierig-Konzern kommt 2020 gut durch die Corona-Krise
DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Globalworth Joint Venture and Strategy Update
DGAP-Adhoc: SAP SE: SAP Announces Preliminary First Quarter 2021 Results, Raises Full-Year Outlook
DGAP-News: Greentech Compleo sichert Finanzierung für weiteres Wachstum
DGAP-Adhoc: SAP SE: SAP veröffentlicht vorläufige Ergebnisse für das erste Quartal 2021, Ausblick für das ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GN Store Nord A/S: GN Store Nord upgrades financial guidance for 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Compleo Charging Solutions AG schließt beschleunigtes Platzierungsverfahren erfolgreich ab
DGAP-News: KATEK SE plans IPO in Q2 2021
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
21Shares Announces Stock Splits For Its Range of Crypto ETPs - Effective Monday April 12th, 2021
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG has Partnered with SOSV to Incubate Compelling Early-Stage Startups
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Evotec und Exscientia geben klinische Studie mit neuartigem Immunonkologie-Wirkstoff bekannt
DGAP-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG deutsch
DGAP-News: publity AG nimmt Stellung zu Pressebericht
DGAP-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group erhält 72-MW-Auftrag aus Deutschland
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG: Bestellung von Simon Telian zum weiteren Vorstandsmitglied und ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
21Shares Announces Stock Splits For Its Range of Crypto ETPs - Effective Monday April 12th, 2021
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ACGS SUPPORT SETTLEMENT OFFERS OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSERVATORIUM AND TITAN ARRANGEMENTS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG BESCHLIESST AUSGABE VON RUND 5 MIO. AKTIEN ZU EUR 1,54 PRO AKTIE IM RAHMEN EINER ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:39 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Nanogate SE: Rücktritt des Aufsichtsratsvorsitzenden und weiterer Aufsichtsratsmitglieder (deutsch)
14:39 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Nanogate SE: Rücktritt des Aufsichtsratsvorsitzenden und weiterer Aufsichtsratsmitglieder
23.03.21
Nanogate: XETRA-Notierung der Aktie beendet
23.03.21
DGAP-News: Nanogate SE: Xetra-Handel der Nanogate-Aktie erloschen - Handelbarkeit der Aktie an anderen Börsenplätzen gewährleistet (deutsch)
23.03.21
DGAP-News: Nanogate SE: Xetra trading of Nanogate share expired - tradability of the share on other stock exchanges secured
23.03.21
DGAP-News: Nanogate SE: Xetra-Handel der Nanogate-Aktie erloschen - Handelbarkeit der Aktie an anderen Börsenplätzen gewährleistet