DGAP-Ad-hoc: NANOGATE SE / Key word(s): Insolvency/Personnel Nanogate SE: Stepping Down of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Other Members of the Supervisory Board 14-Apr-2021 / 14:39 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Göttelborn, Germany, April 14, 2021. The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Nanogate SE, a leading global technology company for design-oriented, multifunctional components and surfaces, and other members of the Supervisory Board today declared their intention to resign from their mandates prematurely.

The resignation of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Klaus-Günter Vennemann, as well as the resignations of the other members of the Supervisory Board, Dr. Farsin Yadegardjam (Vice Chairman), Dr. Clemens M. Doppler, Dr. Peter Merten and Oliver Schumann, shall each take effect as of April 30, 2021. The Supervisory Board mandate of Martin Hendricks as the remaining member of the Supervisory Board after this is currently suspended due to his appointment to the Executive Board of Nanogate SE as CEO

