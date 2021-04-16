 
DGAP-Adhoc SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Change in the Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.04.2021, 18:32  |  53   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Personnel
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Change in the Board of Directors

16-Apr-2021 / 18:32 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SNP SE: Change in the Board of Directors

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE, Dr. Michael Drill, and two other members of the company's Board of Directors today announced that they will be stepping down from their position prematurely. Dr. Michael Drill and Rainer Zinow will resign from their positions at the end of the Annual General Meeting June 17, 2021, while Gerhard Burkhardt resigned with immediate effect. With the invitation to this year's Annual General Meeting, the Company will propose highly qualified candidates for succession on the Board of Directors who will be able to consistently continue the growth course that the Company has embarked upon.
 

Contact Investor Relations

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
Christoph Marx
Head of Investor Relations
Telephone: +49 6221 6425 - 172
E-Mail: christoph.marx@snpgroup.com

16-Apr-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
Speyerer Str. 4
69115 Heidelberg
Germany
Phone: +49 6221 6425 637, +49 6221 6425 172
Fax: +49 6221 6425 20
E-mail: investor.relations@snpgroup.com
Internet: www.snpgroup.com
ISIN: DE0007203705
WKN: 720370
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1185914

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1185914  16-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

