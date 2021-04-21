 
EQS-Adhoc Evolva Q1 2021 Trading Update

Evolva Q1 2021 Trading Update

21-Apr-2021 / 07:01 CET/CEST
Reinach, April 21, 2021 - Evolva (SIX:EVE) today issues a trading update in respect to the period from January to March 2021.

Sales continued to progress well, with the trends and momentum described in our FY 2020 results on 25 February 2021. We are seeing a particularly strong performance in Health Ingredients driven by consumer trends, and weaker demand in Flavors and Fragrances, which is still impacted by the pandemic but with promising signs of recovery. Overall trading continues in line with our expectations.

We have made progress in scaling up and running manufacturing, with steady delivery of volumes of key products, which backed growth during the first quarter of the year. We are now in the process of further increasing capacity in our network of contract manufacturers. This will start to support our business in the second half of the year, in line with plans.

Oliver Walker, CEO of Evolva, said: «It would not be appropriate in the present pandemic to say that we look forward to the future with confidence, but we are in a favourable position. I remain grateful and proud of our people for their commitment and continued support from our customers.»

This press release contains specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like believe, assume, expect or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.

About Evolva
Evolva is a Swiss biotech company focused on the research, development and commercialization of ingredients based on nature. We have leading businesses in Flavors and Fragrances, Health Ingredients and Health Protection. Evolva's employees, half of which are women, are dedicated to make the best products that can contribute to health, wellbeing and sensory enjoyment. Find out more at evolva.com.

For Evolva multimedia content, please visit: evolva.com/multimedia-library/.

Contact
Barbara Duci
Head of Investor and Corporate Relations
+41 61 485 2003
+41 79 739 2636
barbarad@evolva.com


Company: Evolva Holding SA
Duggingerstrasse 23
4153 Reinach
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 485 20 00
Internet: www.evolva.com
ISIN: CH0021218067
Valor: 2121806
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
