Evolva Q1 2021 Trading Update

Sales continued to progress well, with the trends and momentum described in our FY 2020 results on 25 February 2021. We are seeing a particularly strong performance in Health Ingredients driven by consumer trends, and weaker demand in Flavors and Fragrances, which is still impacted by the pandemic but with promising signs of recovery. Overall trading continues in line with our expectations.

We have made progress in scaling up and running manufacturing, with steady delivery of volumes of key products, which backed growth during the first quarter of the year. We are now in the process of further increasing capacity in our network of contract manufacturers. This will start to support our business in the second half of the year, in line with plans.

Oliver Walker, CEO of Evolva, said: «It would not be appropriate in the present pandemic to say that we look forward to the future with confidence, but we are in a favourable position. I remain grateful and proud of our people for their commitment and continued support from our customers.»

About Evolva

Evolva is a Swiss biotech company focused on the research, development and commercialization of ingredients based on nature. We have leading businesses in Flavors and Fragrances, Health Ingredients and Health Protection. Evolva's employees, half of which are women, are dedicated to make the best products that can contribute to health, wellbeing and sensory enjoyment. Find out more at evolva.com.

