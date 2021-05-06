 
DGAP-Adhoc BRAIN Biotech AG: First Development Phase for a novel Genome Editing Tool Completed (CRISPR Cas)

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
Zwingenberg, Germany
May 6th, 2021

BRAIN Biotech AG ("BRAIN") has successfully completed the first development phase for a novel genome editing tool based on a Non-Cas9 nuclease. It has been validated as a genome editing tool and the tool has been demonstrating DNA targeting activity in selected bacteria, fungi and yeast. Activity in plants has been achieved but still needs to be validated. Further potential beyond selected microorganisms and plants is currently being explored. A first IP application to protect the nuclease sequence was submitted. The tool is expected to give BRAIN freedom to operate for internal as well as customer projects and could provide significant economic upside from commercializing the technology if the next development steps prove to be successful and a patent is granted.


About BRAIN

BRAIN Biotech AG ('BRAIN') is a leading European specialist in industrial biotechnology. As a technology provider and developer of bio-based products and solutions for nutrition, health and the environment, the company supports the biologization of industry and contributes to a more sustainable economy. BRAIN is the parent company of the BRAIN Group. Two pillars form BRAIN Group's business: The BioScience segment includes contract research for renowned industrial partners as well as an incubator for the development of the company's own highly innovative products. In the BioIndustrial segment, the company focuses on specialty business in the production and refinement of enzymes, microorganisms and bioactive natural products and the respective distribution.

The BRAIN Group maintains its own diverse collection of natural resources: the BRAIN Bioarchive comprises microorganisms, genetic material and natural substances. Based on this collection and with a comprehensive technology portfolio, BRAIN addresses technological challenges and develops bio-based products and solutions that are already successfully employed in the industry. The BRAIN Group has its own production facilities in Germany, UK and the US, which together with the associated biotechnological production expertise, complete the value chain within the Group.

Since its IPO in 2016, BRAIN Biotech AG has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE0005203947 / WKN 520394).

