DGAP-Ad-hoc: BRAIN Biotech AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous BRAIN Biotech AG: First Development Phase for a novel Genome Editing Tool Completed (CRISPR Cas) 06-May-2021 / 17:54 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BRAIN Biotech AG ("BRAIN") has successfully completed the first development phase for a novel genome editing tool based on a Non-Cas9 nuclease. It has been validated as a genome editing tool and the tool has been demonstrating DNA targeting activity in selected bacteria, fungi and yeast. Activity in plants has been achieved but still needs to be validated. Further potential beyond selected microorganisms and plants is currently being explored. A first IP application to protect the nuclease sequence was submitted. The tool is expected to give BRAIN freedom to operate for internal as well as customer projects and could provide significant economic upside from commercializing the technology if the next development steps prove to be successful and a patent is granted.



Notifying person:



Michael Schneiders, Head of IR & Sustainability



BRAIN Biotech AG

Darmstädter Str. 34-36, 64673 Zwingenberg, Germany

www.brain-biotech.com



Investor Relations Office

Tel.: +49-(0)-6251-9331-0

Fax: +49-(0)-6251-9331-11

E-Mail: ir@brain-biotech.com

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

About BRAIN

BRAIN Biotech AG ('BRAIN') is a leading European specialist in industrial biotechnology. As a technology provider and developer of bio-based products and solutions for nutrition, health and the environment, the company supports the biologization of industry and contributes to a more sustainable economy. BRAIN is the parent company of the BRAIN Group. Two pillars form BRAIN Group's business: The BioScience segment includes contract research for renowned industrial partners as well as an incubator for the development of the company's own highly innovative products. In the BioIndustrial segment, the company focuses on specialty business in the production and refinement of enzymes, microorganisms and bioactive natural products and the respective distribution.

The BRAIN Group maintains its own diverse collection of natural resources: the BRAIN Bioarchive comprises microorganisms, genetic material and natural substances. Based on this collection and with a comprehensive technology portfolio, BRAIN addresses technological challenges and develops bio-based products and solutions that are already successfully employed in the industry. The BRAIN Group has its own production facilities in Germany, UK and the US, which together with the associated biotechnological production expertise, complete the value chain within the Group.

Since its IPO in 2016, BRAIN Biotech AG has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE0005203947 / WKN 520394).

06-May-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: BRAIN Biotech AG Darmstädter Straße 34-36 64673 Zwingenberg Germany Phone: +49 (0) 62 51 / 9331-0 Fax: +49 (0) 62 51 / 9331-11 E-mail: ir@brain-biotech.com Internet: www.brain-biotech.com ISIN: DE0005203947 WKN: 520394 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1193623

End of Announcement DGAP News Service