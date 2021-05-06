NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: APONTIS PHARMA AG / Key word(s): IPO APONTIS PHARMA AG sets placement price for its IPO at EUR 19.00 per share 06-May-2021 / 20:07 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014



APONTIS PHARMA AG sets placement price for its IPO at EUR 19.00 per share

Monheim am Rhein, 06 May 2021. APONTIS PHARMA AG ("APONTIS PHARMA" or "Company") has set the placement price for its initial public offering ("IPO") at EUR 19.00 per share.

In total, 5,290,000 ordinary bearer shares with no par value were placed with investors in the IPO. The placement comprises 2,000,000 new shares from a capital increase against cash contributions, 1,600,000 secondary shares in a base deal and 1,000,000 secondary shares from the exercise of an upsize option by the major shareholder Paragon Partners as well as 690,000 secondary shares provided by Paragon Partners in connection with an over-allotment option, corresponding to a total placement volume of EUR 101 million.

Based on the placement price, APONTIS PHARMA's market capitalization amounts to EUR 162 million post-money. Upon completion of the IPO and assuming full exercise of the greenshoe option, the expected free float will amount to 62%, which will allow for liquid trading of the Company's shares.

The existing shareholders Paragon Partners and APONTIS PHARMA'S Management will continue to hold 31% and 7%, respectively, of the Company's shares following the placement.

The first day of trading of APONTIS PHARMA's shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Scale) is scheduled for 11 May 2021 under the international securities identification number (ISIN) DE000A3CMGM5 and the ticker symbol APPH. Settlement with delivery of shares is expected to take place on 12 May 2021.