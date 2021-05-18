 
EQS-Adhoc PJSC Mosenergo: IFRS Profit for 1Q 2021 Increased by 65.7%

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
18.05.2021, 13:49   

EquityStory.RS, LLC-Ad-hoc: PJSC Mosenergo / Key word(s): Interim Report/Statement
PJSC Mosenergo: IFRS Profit for 1Q 2021 Increased by 65.7%

18-May-2021 / 13:49 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

RELEASE

 

May 18, 2021

Moscow

 Mosenergo Group IFRS Profit for 1Q 2021 Increased by 65.7%

Mosenergo releases abbreviated unaudited interim consolidated financial statements (prepared in accordance with IFRS) for the 3 months ended March 31, 2021.

 

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income, Key Figures, (mn RUR)

3M 2020

3M 2021

Change

Revenue

59,799

78,032

+30.5%

Operating Costs

(51,474)

(65,637)

+27.5%

EBITDA(1)

Wertpapier


