EQS-Adhoc PJSC Mosenergo: IFRS Profit for 1Q 2021 Increased by 65.7%
|
RELEASE
May 18, 2021
Moscow
Mosenergo Group IFRS Profit for 1Q 2021 Increased by 65.7%
Mosenergo releases abbreviated unaudited interim consolidated financial statements (prepared in accordance with IFRS) for the 3 months ended March 31, 2021.
|
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income, Key Figures, (mn RUR)
|
3M 2020
|
3M 2021
|
Change
|
Revenue
|
59,799
|
78,032
|
+30.5%
|
Operating Costs
|
(51,474)
|
(65,637)
|
+27.5%
|
EBITDA(1)
|
