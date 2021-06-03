 
NANOBIOTIX Reports New Data for Potential First-in-Class Radioenhancer NBTXR3 in Combination With Anti-PD-1 Showing Local or Distant Tumor Regression in 76.9% of Evaluable Patients Regardless of Prior Anti-PD-1 Exposure

Spider Plot – anti-PD-1 Naïve Patients (Graphic: Business Wire)

NANOBIOTIX (Euronext : NANO – NASDAQ: NBTX – the ‘‘Company’’), a late-clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering physics-based approaches to expand treatment possibilities for patients with cancer, today announced the upcoming presentation of updated data from the Company’s immunotherapy development pathway at the 2021 Annual Meeting of the American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO).

Cancer immunotherapies such as anti-PD-1 have shown promising clinical outcomes over the past two decades and are often used to treat advanced cancers once other therapies have reached the end of their effectiveness. However, across tumor indications, the significant majority of patients (80-85% according to published data) receive only a temporary benefit—or no benefit at all—from anti-PD-1, as they either develop resistance to the therapy over time or are non-responsive to treatment altogether.

“Improving response rates to immune checkpoint inhibitors is currently a key challenge for the medical and scientific community,” said Tanguy Seiwert, MD, director of the head and neck oncology disease group at Johns Hopkins Medicine. “The data we have seen to date suggest that NBTXR3 could bring a completely different local and systemic approach to overcoming this barrier in immunotherapy.”

Given early data showing immune activity triggered by the physical mechanism of action of radiotherapy-activated NBTXR3, Nanobiotix aims to address the significant unmet need in cancer immunotherapy by combining NBTXR3 plus radiotherapy with anti-PD-1 in advanced cancers to potentially improve treatment outcomes for patients regardless of their prior exposure to immune checkpoint inhibitors.

“Changing the practice of immunotherapy is a challenge requiring innovation that can address unmet needs in the first-line for patients with primary resistance and in later lines for secondary resistance,” said Laurent Levy, co-founder and chief executive officer of Nanobiotix. “While our overall strategy is to develop NBTXR3 as a solid tumor-agnostic, therapeutic combination-agnostic agent, this particular study is designed to address both challenges by evaluating NBTXR3 plus radiotherapy in combination with anti-PD-1 across advanced cancer indications for both anti-PD-1 naïve patients and prior non-responders. The update we will present at ASCO adds to our growing body of data regarding our radioenhancer as a potential primer of immune response that could combine with anti-PD-1 and other checkpoint inhibitors to improve treatment outcomes for millions of patients.”

