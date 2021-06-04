 
checkAd

Eurofins Scientific SE Disclosure of Total Number of Voting Rights and Number of Shares in the Capital at 31 May 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.06.2021, 14:49  |  73   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):

ANNEXE B

Form to be used for the disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in accordance with the law and grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedi (including the issuer ID allocated by the CSSF)
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE – E1013

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Eurofins Scientific!
Short
Basispreis 91,54€
Hebel 10,53
Ask 0,82
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 75,32€
Hebel 9,69
Ask 0,94
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

2. Identity of the notifier (if another person makes the notification on behalf of the issuer) N/ A

3. Total number of shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer 191,212,354

4. Total number of voting rights attached to the shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer, including the suspended voting rightsii
 319,309,739

5. Origin of the changeiii

  • Exercise of stock options and warrants

6. Date when the change occurred
31 May 2021

i Either the full name of the legal entity or another method for identifying the issuer or underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate.
ii For further details on the total number of voting rights, please refer to point 1(b) of circular CSSF 08/349.
iii As, for example, a capital increase or reduction.

Eurofins Scientific Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Eurofins Scientific SE Disclosure of Total Number of Voting Rights and Number of Shares in the Capital at 31 May 2021 Regulatory News: Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF): ANNEXE B Form to be used for the disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in accordance with the law and grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Prime Day Countdown Is On: Early Deals Drop & Small Business Promotion Starts Now
Vivint Smart Home Announces Appointment of David Bywater as Chief Executive Officer
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 31 May to 04 June 2021
Paramount+ Announces a Mountain of Movies, Original Series and Live Sports Coming to the Service ...
Alnylam Announces New Data from ATTR Amyloidosis Programs at the Peripheral Nerve Society’s 2021 ...
Stagwell Announces Intended MDCA Board of Directors Nominees, Shareholder Offer
WEX Announces the Election of Three New Directors to the Board
Datto Upgrades Virtual SIRIS To Help Combat Ransomware
Nomad Foods Announces Intention to Refinance its Existing Senior Secured Term Loan Facility
Coty Inc. to Offer Senior Secured Notes
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
Almonty Announces a Sangdong Update and the Appointment of New Director in Anticipation of the ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(19) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.06.21
Eurofins Core Business Strong Organic Growth Further Accelerates in April
03.06.21
Eurofins Launches a New Multiplex PCR Assay for Rapid Detection of the B.1.617 “India” SARS-CoV-2 Variant
27.05.21
Eurofins Awarded U.S. Government Agreement to Expand National COVID-19 Testing
27.05.21
Texas Instruments, Eurofins Scientific, Fujitsu, Anta Sports: Neukäufe Strategiedepot Vermögensstreuung
25.05.21
Eurofins Expands Its Global Sequencing and Mutation-Specific PCR Capabilities to Detect COVID-19 Variants of Concern and of Interest
21.05.21
Eurofins’ empowerDX At-home COVID-19 Testing Kit Receives EUA For Children Three Years and Older
19.05.21
Eurofins Announces the Success of Its Tender Offers on Three of Its Existing Bonds
17.05.21
Eurofins at the Forefront of Innovation With New Developments for Detection and Identification of Emerging COVID-19 Variants of Concern
11.05.21
Eurofins Successfully Prices New EUR 750m 10-year 0.875%-coupon Senior Unsecured Bonds
10.05.21
Eurofins Announces Its Intention to Issue New Euro Bonds of Benchmark Size to Refinance Part of Its Existing Bonds