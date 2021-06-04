 
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC. BRANDS CELEBRATE PRIDE AND PARTNERSHIP WITH THE TREVOR PROJECT

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, today announced the return of a partnership with The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning (LGBTQ) young people. The organization provides support to LGBTQ youth through free and confidential crisis services. As part of the partnership, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Teen, Mark & Graham, West Elm and Williams Sonoma will sell exclusive products that benefit the organization.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210604005366/en/

Pottery Barn Love For All Flag to Benefit The Trevor Project (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are proud to have a partnership that allows our family of brands to support the life-saving services that The Trevor Project provides the LGBTQ youth community,” said Laura Alber, President and CEO of Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

“Our company continues to prioritize the development of products that showcase our commitment to diversity, inclusion and philanthropy,” said Ryan Ross, President of Williams Sonoma. “Our customers appreciate the opportunity to support organizations like The Trevor Project through their purchases.”

“Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s generous support of Trevor’s mission will help us continue to expand our 24/7 life-saving crisis services for LGBTQ youth,” said Shira Kogan, Director of Corporate Development. “We’re thrilled to see these positive and empowering messages on a variety of products to celebrate Pride. Our research shows that more than half of youth said brands who support the LGBTQ community positively impact how they feel about being LGBTQ, and we’re proud of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for setting that example for other brands.”

Each brand’s campaign will include:

Mark & Graham is proud to highlight the mission of The Trevor Project and drive to donation across our digital channels. Mark & Graham will also donate 25% of the purchase price of our Rainbow Iris Catchall directly to The Trevor Project.

Pottery Barn’s exclusive collection for The Trevor Project includes a rainbow-colored pick-stitch quilt and shams, a lumbar pillow, doormat, lawn flag, reversible picnic throw with a carrying tote, mugs, a set of 10 votives, cocktail napkins, and facemasks. Products range in price from $14.50 - $249.00, and 25% of the purchase price from Pottery Barn’s collection will directly benefit The Trevor Project to support its life-saving services.

