Stratus Properties Inc. Reports Preliminary Results of 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: STRS) (“Stratus” or the “Company”) announced at its 2021 annual meeting of shareholders earlier today that, based on the preliminary vote count provided by the Company’s proxy solicitor, shareholders voted to elect Stratus’ director nominees, Jim Leslie and Neville Rhone, Jr., to its Board of Directors (“Board”). Shareholders also approved, as recommended by the Board, the shareholder proposal to expand the Board and appoint Laurie Dotter as a new director. Only approximately 13% of the outstanding shares (excluding Oasis Management Company Ltd.’s own shares) voted for one or both director candidates nominated by Oasis.

William H. Armstrong III, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated: “Today our shareholders showed their strong support for the Stratus Board and management’s strategic vision. We are pleased that shareholders agree we have the right directors to continue pursuing our value creation efforts in the Texas real estate market, and to oversee our ongoing evaluation of a possible REIT conversion.”