Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to Participate in the 13th Annual Virtual CEO Investor Summit 2021

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited ("AOS") (Nasdaq: AOSL) today announced that its management team will participate in the 13th Annual CEO Summit, being held virtually on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

The CEO Summit is hosted by executive management from participating companies and will feature a virtual “round-robin” format consisting of small group meetings, each 40 minutes in duration. Each company will be available for up to six meeting slots during the conference, while investors and analysts will have the opportunity to meet with 14 of the participating management teams from 9:00a.m. until 5:15p.m. EDT on June 15th.