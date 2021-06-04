 
checkAd

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to Participate in the 13th Annual Virtual CEO Investor Summit 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.06.2021, 22:01  |  58   |   |   

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited ("AOS") (Nasdaq: AOSL) today announced that its management team will participate in the 13th Annual CEO Summit, being held virtually on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

The CEO Summit is hosted by executive management from participating companies and will feature a virtual “round-robin” format consisting of small group meetings, each 40 minutes in duration. Each company will be available for up to six meeting slots during the conference, while investors and analysts will have the opportunity to meet with 14 of the participating management teams from 9:00a.m. until 5:15p.m. EDT on June 15th.

The Virtual CEO Summit is by invitation only and is open to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. As space is limited, please RSVP early. Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary. Advance registration and company meeting selection is required. Last day for registration is June 10, 2021.

RSVP Contacts for 13th Annual Virtual CEO Summit 2021

To RSVP for the Virtual CEO Summit, please contact either of the Summit’s co-chairs.

Laura J. Guerrant-Oiye
Guerrant Associates
Phone: (808) 960-2642
Email: laura@ga-ir.com

Claire E. McAdams
Headgate Partners LLC
Phone: (530) 265-9899
Email: claire@headgatepartners.com

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, or AOS, is a designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, including a wide portfolio of Power MOSFET, IGBT, IPM, TVS, HVIC, GaN/SiC, Power IC and Digital Power products. AOS has developed extensive intellectual property and technical knowledge that encompasses the latest advancements in the power semiconductor industry, which enables us to introduce innovative products to address the increasingly complex power requirements of advanced electronics. AOS differentiates itself by integrating its Discrete and IC semiconductor process technology, product design, and advanced packaging know-how to develop high performance power management solutions. AOS’ portfolio of products targets high-volume applications, including personal and portable computers, graphic cards, flat panel TVs, home appliances, smart phones, battery packs, quick chargers, home appliances, consumer and industrial motor controls and power supplies for TVs, computers, servers and telecommunications equipment. For more information, please visit www.aosmd.com.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to Participate in the 13th Annual Virtual CEO Investor Summit 2021 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited ("AOS") (Nasdaq: AOSL) today announced that its management team will participate in the 13th Annual CEO Summit, being held virtually on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. The CEO Summit is hosted by executive management …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Prime Day Countdown Is On: Early Deals Drop & Small Business Promotion Starts Now
Alnylam Announces New Data from ATTR Amyloidosis Programs at the Peripheral Nerve Society’s 2021 ...
Vivint Smart Home Announces Appointment of David Bywater as Chief Executive Officer
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 31 May to 04 June 2021
Paramount+ Announces a Mountain of Movies, Original Series and Live Sports Coming to the Service ...
Stagwell Announces Intended MDCA Board of Directors Nominees, Shareholder Offer
Coty Inc. Amends Existing Credit Agreement
WEX Announces the Election of Three New Directors to the Board
Datto Upgrades Virtual SIRIS To Help Combat Ransomware
Nomad Foods Announces Intention to Refinance its Existing Senior Secured Term Loan Facility
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
Almonty Announces a Sangdong Update and the Appointment of New Director in Anticipation of the ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(19) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.05.21
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
18.05.21
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Unveils High-Performance Smart Power Stage (SPS) Family
10.05.21
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to Participate in the 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference