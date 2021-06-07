Empire State Realty Trust to Present at Nareit’s REITweek 2021 Virtual Investor Conference

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) (the “Company”), a leading real estate investment trust with office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, today announced that Tony Malkin, Chairman, President and CEO; Christina Chiu, EVP and CFO; and Tom Durels, EVP of Real Estate will present at Nareit’s REITweek 2021 virtual investor conference on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 from 8:45 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time. To access the Company’s live presentation, attendees are required to register for Nareit’s REITweek: 2021 Investor Conference, using the registration link below.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the “World's Most Famous Building.” The company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of March 31, 2021, which consists of 9.4 million rentable square feet across 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; as well as approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

Empire State Realty Trust is a leader in energy efficiency in the built environment and sustainability space, with 76 percent of the eligible portfolio ENERGY STAR certified and 100 percent fully powered by renewable wind electricity. As the first commercial real estate portfolio in the Americas to achieve the evidence-based, third-party verified WELL Health-Safety Rating for health and safety, ESRT additionally earned the highest possible GRESB 5 Star Rating and Green Star recognition for sustainability performance in real estate and was named a Fitwel Champion for healthy, high-performance buildings. To learn more about Empire State Realty Trust, visit esrtreit.com and follow ESRT on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

