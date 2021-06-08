Proofpoint Launches Industry’s First Cloud Native Information Protection and Cloud Security Platform

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT), a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced several people-centric innovations across its three flagship platforms: Threat Protection, Compliance, and the new Information Protection and Cloud Security. Available today, Proofpoint’s Information Protection and Cloud Security Platform is the market’s first cloud native solution that combines enterprise data loss prevention (DLP), insider threat management, cloud app security broker (CASB), zero trust network access, remote browser isolation, and a cloud native web security solution.

Cybersecurity leader also introduces multiple people-centric advancements spanning its Threat Protection and Compliance Platforms, including Advanced BEC Defense, powered by the new Supernova detection platform

“People are unquestionably the new perimeter—especially as organizations embrace hybrid work and increasingly adopt cloud applications. Our newest people-centric enhancements fortify the human element against a heightened combination of advanced threats, data loss, and compliance risks,” said Ryan Kalember, executive vice president of Cybersecurity Strategy for Proofpoint. “Backed by Proofpoint’s machine learning NexusAI and trillions of data points across all the digital channels that matter, our intelligence is unmatched in the industry. We are committed to developing security innovations that protect people from today’s most damaging threats everywhere they work.”

Every day, Proofpoint analyzes more than 2.2 billion email messages, 35 billion URLs, 200 million attachments, 35 million cloud accounts, and more. Today’s advancements span its Threat Protection, Compliance, and Information Protection and Cloud Security Platforms, including:

The New Proofpoint Information Protection and Cloud Security Platform