 
checkAd

Arcimoto to be Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.06.2021, 15:25  |  103   |   |   

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of fun, affordable, and ultra-efficient electric vehicles for everyday drivers and fleets, announced today that it is set to join the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes at the conclusion of the Russell US Indexes annual reconstitution, effective at the opening of the US equity markets on Monday, June 28, 2021.

FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes. Membership in the Russell 2000 Index, which remains in place for one year, is based on membership in the broad-market Russell 3000 Index. FUV stock will also be automatically added to the appropriate growth and value indexes.

“Our inclusion on the Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes is a testament to the extraordinary efforts of the Arcimoto team in the advancement of the Company’s mission,” said Arcimoto Founder and CEO Mark Frohnmayer. “Most recently we reported our strongest quarter in Company history for Q1 2021. 2021 is the year Arcimoto will lay the groundwork for its next decade of growth, and we believe our timely membership in the Russell indexes will further raise the visibility of our investment profile and lead to greater awareness of our brand and mission in the rapid evolution of sustainable transportation.”

Recent progress and achievements made by the Company include:

  • Expanding the Arcimoto platform family with the launch of production pilots of both the Rapid Responder, developed for first responders and security uses, and the Deliverator, targeting last-mile delivery and general fleet utility uses. Additionally, the Company debuted the Arcimoto Roadster, an open-air all-electric road trike, and unveiled the Cameo, a product concept targeting the film and influencer industry.
  • Closed purchase of new manufacturing plant, the rAMP. With a facility footprint of approximately 210,000 square feet across 10.7 acres, the Company is targeting a manufacturing capacity of 50,000 units per year once fully operational.
  • Achieving the strongest financial foundation in Company history as of year-end 2020 and the first quarter of 2021.
  • Moving to the Nasdaq Global Market from the Nasdaq Capital Market, reflective of the significant growth of Arcimoto’s business and market capitalization.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

Seite 1 von 4
Arcimoto Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Arcimoto to be Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of fun, affordable, and ultra-efficient electric vehicles for everyday drivers and fleets, announced today that it is set to join the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes at the conclusion of the Russell US …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray Announces Launch of New Medical Cannabis Brand, Symbios
CDC Renews Partnership with Palantir for Disease Monitoring and Outbreak Response
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Surface Transportation Board Sets Schedule for Review of Voting Trust Related to CN’s ...
New Cadence Allegro X Design Platform Revolutionizes System Design
Philip Morris International Launches New Campaign to Combat Black Market Trade
Performant Financial Corporation set to join Russell Microcap Index
Smartsheet Introduces New Innovations and Partnerships at ENGAGE Event, Significantly Unlocking ...
Laird Superfood Expands Powdered Coffee Creamer Line with New Aloha Oat & Macadamia Superfood ...
Tuscan Holdings Corp. Files Revised Preliminary Proxy Statement, Sets Record Date for Stockholders ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Organic Garage’s Fiscal 2021 Year End Webcast Available for Replay
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.06.21
Arcimoto Announces Grand Opening of Arcimoto Eugene Rental Center
03.06.21
Arcimoto Announces ‘FUV and Friends Summer Showcase’ To Take Place At Portland International Raceway on July 26, 2021
21.05.21
Arcimoto Announces Grand Opening of Arcimoto San Diego on May 28
17.05.21
Arcimoto Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
14.05.21
Arcimoto’s Douglas Campoli Named CFO of the Year by Portland Business Journal
13.05.21
Arcimoto to Present Latest News on Its Ultra-Efficient Electric Vehicles at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference on Friday, May 14
11.05.21
Arcimoto to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 17 at 2: 00 p.m. PDT