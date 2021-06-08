FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Burger King Property for $1.4 Million

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Burger King property for $1.4 million. The property is located in a highly trafficked retail corridor in Ohio and is occupied under a triple net lease to Carrols Corporation with approximately one year of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.8% going-in cash capitalization rate, exclusive of transaction costs.

About FCPT