Marks & Spencer Selects Medallia and KPMG in the UK to Launch Global Voice of the Customer Programme

Powered by Medallia’s technology and delivered by KPMG in the UK’s customer consulting team, the programme will bring together all of Marks & Spencer’s global data sources within one platform. This can provide a live, connected view of the customer experience across the retailer’s operations for the first time and support its business transformation and help use data to drive decision making across its business. The programme will go live this quarter with a contract lasting four years.

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in customer and employee experience, and KPMG in the UK , today announced that they have been selected to deliver Marks & Spencer’s new Voice of the Customer Programme across its UK and International business.

Katie Bickerstaffe, Chief Operating Officer at Marks & Spencer, said, “The last year has shown how vitally important it is for businesses to be able to stay in tune with their customers in order to rapidly respond and adapt to changes in behaviours and shopping habits. Working together with KPMG in the UK and Medallia will give us rich insights from across our customer base and channels like we have never had before, enabling us to offer the services and experiences our customers are looking for across our stores and M&S.com, supporting our transformation and ensuring we emerge stronger from the pandemic.”

Medallia’s experience management platform will be deployed across Marks and Spencer’s stores and websites as well as its global contact centres, where it will also integrate with its existing CRM system and social media channels. KPMG in the UK will combine the insights from this platform with its retail and CX best practices to focus on driving ongoing business change, operationally and strategically.

Tim Knight, Partner for KPMG in the UK Customer Advisory, said, “For most businesses, the voice of the customer is barely heard. Expensive traditional programmes fixate on metrics, surveys and dashboards, seldom with credible business results or returns. By combining KPMG’s UK member firm business expertise with the power of the Medallia platform, we are enabling clients like M&S to connect customers to impactful decisions, better experiences and faster digital transformation.”