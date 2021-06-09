 
checkAd

Marks & Spencer Selects Medallia and KPMG in the UK to Launch Global Voice of the Customer Programme

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.06.2021, 11:00  |  83   |   |   

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in customer and employee experience, and KPMG in the UK, today announced that they have been selected to deliver Marks & Spencer’s new Voice of the Customer Programme across its UK and International business.

Powered by Medallia’s technology and delivered by KPMG in the UK’s customer consulting team, the programme will bring together all of Marks & Spencer’s global data sources within one platform. This can provide a live, connected view of the customer experience across the retailer’s operations for the first time and support its business transformation and help use data to drive decision making across its business. The programme will go live this quarter with a contract lasting four years.

Katie Bickerstaffe, Chief Operating Officer at Marks & Spencer, said, “The last year has shown how vitally important it is for businesses to be able to stay in tune with their customers in order to rapidly respond and adapt to changes in behaviours and shopping habits. Working together with KPMG in the UK and Medallia will give us rich insights from across our customer base and channels like we have never had before, enabling us to offer the services and experiences our customers are looking for across our stores and M&S.com, supporting our transformation and ensuring we emerge stronger from the pandemic.”

Medallia’s experience management platform will be deployed across Marks and Spencer’s stores and websites as well as its global contact centres, where it will also integrate with its existing CRM system and social media channels. KPMG in the UK will combine the insights from this platform with its retail and CX best practices to focus on driving ongoing business change, operationally and strategically.

Tim Knight, Partner for KPMG in the UK Customer Advisory, said, “For most businesses, the voice of the customer is barely heard. Expensive traditional programmes fixate on metrics, surveys and dashboards, seldom with credible business results or returns. By combining KPMG’s UK member firm business expertise with the power of the Medallia platform, we are enabling clients like M&S to connect customers to impactful decisions, better experiences and faster digital transformation.”

Seite 1 von 2
Medallia Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Marks & Spencer Selects Medallia and KPMG in the UK to Launch Global Voice of the Customer Programme Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in customer and employee experience, and KPMG in the UK, today announced that they have been selected to deliver Marks & Spencer’s new Voice of the Customer Programme across its UK and International …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Energous and Atmosic Achieve Industry First Interoperability Energy Harvesting, Advancing ...
Eastman to Sell Tire Additives Business Product Lines
Philip Morris International Opens Third Funding Round of PMI IMPACT
Organic Garage Provides Insight Into Ongoing Initiatives; Expansion Opportunities, Instacart ...
Vertex Announces U.S. FDA Approval for TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) in ...
Merck Announces Supply Agreement with U.S. Government for Molnupiravir, an Investigational Oral ...
Lysogene Announces First Patient Dosed with LYS-GM101 Investigational Gene Therapy for the ...
nVent Signs Agreement to Acquire CIS Global
Biocept and CLEARED4 Collaborate to Develop New Service for Managing COVID-19 Testing and Results ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP is Investigating The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) for Shareholders
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
Organic Garage’s Fiscal 2021 Year End Webcast Available for Replay
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.06.21
Medallia Launches Ambulatory Patient Experience Suite to Deliver Differentiated Experiences
02.06.21
Medallia to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
01.06.21
Medallia Reports Record First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Revenue
25.05.21
Prestige Hotels and Resorts to Optimize Guest Experiences with Medallia Go
19.05.21
Medallia Unveils New Developer and Mid-Market Customer Experience Platforms
18.05.21
Thurgood Marshall College Fund Select Medallia to Help Improve Student and Partner Experience
13.05.21
Medallia Again Sponsors Pip Hare, Female Skipper to Set Sail in 2024 Vendée Globe
12.05.21
Medallia Announces Timing of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
11.05.21
Medallia Named a Leader in Report for Customer Feedback Management Platforms