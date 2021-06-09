 
Stay alert with Garmin’s first connected dash cam series

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced an all-new 2021 voice controlled dash cam series with automatic video storage and Live View monitoring options1 to help drivers capture the moment when incidents occur. Meet the Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2, 47, 57, and 67W – pocket-sized dash cams that remain virtually unnoticed on the windshield while recording and automatically saving video of any detected incidents to Garmin’s new online Vault, a secure and simple way users can review and share video clips. With new Parking Guard and Live View features, this connected dash cam lineup keeps a vigilant eye on parked vehicles and remotely alerts drivers of activity with a smart notification on a user’s compatible smartphone through the Garmin Drive app.

“If you need to prove what happened on the road – look no further than our dash cams. Our new online Vault storage makes it quick and easy to share any saved video clips,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “The cameras also grant peace of mind to drivers by introducing new connected features that are essential for monitoring your parked vehicle when you are away and out of sight.”

Small cameras, big technology

Whether drivers opt for the car key-sized Dash Cam Mini 2, or step up to the Dash Cam 47, 57, or 67W – adding GPS2 to show where and when events happen, driver alerts3 and a clear 2-inch LCD display on the backside of the camera – they’ll appreciate each model’s crisp HD video with proprietary Garmin Clarity HDR (High Dynamic Range) optics which capture sharp details day and night. Users can also speak commands to save videos, start and stop audio recordings, snap still pictures and more.

