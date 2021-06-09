Stay alert with Garmin’s first connected dash cam series

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced an all-new 2021 voice controlled dash cam series with automatic video storage and Live View monitoring options1 to help drivers capture the moment when incidents occur. Meet the Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2, 47, 57, and 67W – pocket-sized dash cams that remain virtually unnoticed on the windshield while recording and automatically saving video of any detected incidents to Garmin’s new online Vault, a secure and simple way users can review and share video clips. With new Parking Guard and Live View features, this connected dash cam lineup keeps a vigilant eye on parked vehicles and remotely alerts drivers of activity with a smart notification on a user’s compatible smartphone through the Garmin Drive app.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210609005003/en/